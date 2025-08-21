Def Leppard Performs "Pour Some Sugar On Me" at the America's Got Talent Live Shows! | AGT 2025

Crews had a full football career before becoming an entertainment mogul.

What Teams Did Terry Crews Play for in the NFL?

Long before he became the host of America’s Got Talent, Terry Crews tore it up on the gridiron as a professional football player in the NFL.

Crews played in the league from 1991 to 1997 as a defensive end and a linebacker — and as fans could probably imagine, with a physique like his, he was a force on the field.

Below, read more about Crews' professional football career, including what NFL teams he played for.

Terry Crews played for the Los Angeles Rams

Terry Crews and Steve Ray Ladson appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

After being selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round of the 1991 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan University, Crews made his NFL debut at 23 years old. The future AGT Host would appear in six games for the Rams.

Terry Crews played for the San Diego Chargers

After a successful rookie NFL season and a year off, Crews returned to the field in 1993, when he played 10 games for the San Diego Chargers (a team that has since moved to Los Angeles). It was in San Diego that Crews recorded the first official tackle of his young NFL career.

“It seems like ancient history now,” Crews said in a 2025 interview with the Chargers. “I was mainly a special-teamer, and being on special teams, you just had to throw yourself into everything.”

As it turns out, Crews used skills from his time playing in the NFL to better himself in the entertainment world — and the rest is history.

“I learned by playing football that a team is where it’s at,” he explained. “And I took that over into entertainment.”

Terry Crews played for Washington

Terry Crews during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 536, September 19, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

After his Chargers contract expired, Crews took another year off and eventually played professionally in Europe for one season. In 1995, he returned stateside and played in all 16 games for the D.C.-based NFL team, now known as the Washington Commanders. He retired in 1997.

In total, Crews appeared in 16 games over three seasons in the NFL.

Crews signed with the Green Bay Packers in 1993 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 1996, although he didn’t appear in any regular-season games for either franchise. So although the star signed five contracts with NFL teams, he only suited up for three of them.

Crews officially retired from the NFL in 1996 before moving to Los Angeles permanently the following year.

