How to Find and Listen to Every Song You Hear on Love Island USA

Beyond all of the spicy drama going down at the villa, the music behind Love Island USA is just as to obsess over. Whether the Season 7 Islanders are having flirty moments with their connections and crashing out over a new bombshell, the tunes featured in every episode manage to perfectly capture the vibe.

You can always count on a top-notch song choice whenever Ariana Madix makes her way into the villa, and you know another bop is on its way after Iain Stirling sets the scene with a few cheeky one-liners. Fortunately, all of Love Island USA's music is easy to find. Read on for all the details you need to listen.

RELATED: How to Vote for Love Island USA Season 7: An Easy Guide (DETAILS)

Where can you listen to the songs played on Love Island USA? You can find a massive Love Island USA playlist on both Spotify and Apple Music. You can listen to hundreds of songs featured in the background of Love Island USA's most dramatic and memorable moments. Like "Sexy And I Know It" by LMFAO from Season 7's heart-rate challenge. Or "Greedy" by Tate McRae that played in the background as the girls got ready in the villa's makeup room. And "Bad Idea" by Dove Cameron, which provided some spot-on music for the early moments of Casa Amor week.

Cierra Ortega, Olandria Carthen, Chelley Bissainthe in Season 7 Episode 25 of Love Island USA. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

RELATED: Love Island USA's Hannah Says This Islander Acted Like the "President of the Villa"

While Amaya Papaya's "this is who tf i am" song hasn't quite made it to the official playlist yet, you can watch the moment behind the viral bop again and again on Love Island USA's TikTok.

James Barker, an executive producer on Love Island USA Season 7, told Rolling Stone that the team behind the show's perfectly fitting music has "hundreds or sometimes thousands of songs ready to go, because we don’t know where the story’s going." And when you remember that Love Island USA is filmed and edited in real-time, that's an impressive feat.

"It’s all based on the feeling and the lyrical content and just making sure that in our minds, whatever story could come of Love Island, that we have something locked and ready to go for that," Barker said, adding that this season they're "playing in a bit of a broader sandbox" of music from genres including pop, R&B, and rock.

Megan Thee Stallion and more artists have been featured on the Love Island USA soundtrack

Thomas John “TJ” Palma, Megan Thee Stallion, and Andreina Santos appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 15. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

The Love Island USA soundtrack is stacked with tons of artists, including many big names. Megan Thee Stallion's music not only set the vibe for a twerking challenge in Season 7, Episode 18, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper even met all the Islanders and hosted the challenge.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Screams, Crashes Out to Love Island USA's Shock Dumping (SPOILER)

Over many episodes, music from Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Jelly Roll, and more have been featured on Love Island USA. Artists have also celebrated hearing their songs on the show. When "Never the 1" by ROSIE played as Belle-A Walker was dumped during Season 7, Episode 6, the pop star wrote on TikTok, "One day you're crying over a boy writing a song about in your bedroom ... and the next, that song is playing on Love Island."

How to watch Love Island USA

Clarke Carraway, Taylor Williams, Olandria Carthen, Elan Bibas, and Ace Green in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 24. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

RELATED: Love Island: Beyond the Villa's Premiere Date Is Here with a Bombshell Trailer

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the music when new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 air daily, except on Wednesday, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.