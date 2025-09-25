The AGT Winner Is Revealed with a Bit of Magic | In partnership with Now You See Me: Now You Don't

The longtime Judge passed along some kind words following her Season 20 victory.

What Simon Cowell Said to Jessica Sanchez In a Private Moment After Her AGT Win

America's Got Talent Season 20 winner Jessica Sanchez is officially on cloud nine.

In an emotional Instagram video shared in the wee hours of the morning on September 25, the 30-year-old powerhouse singer spoke openly about being crowned Season 20's champion just a few hours earlier — and made sure to thank all the people who made her big moment possible.

"I can't believe what just happened, this is crazy," she confessed. "I just wanted to get on here and thank you guys so much for everything. I don't know if you know, I haven't watched anything back yet, but all I know is that I was a complete mess on stage emotionally. Just crying… the adrenaline has been crazy."

She then admitted that there were probably more happy tears in her future.

"I'm about to change into my pajamas and just soak it all in and I feel like I'm just gonna weep some more with my husband," Sanchez continued. "I just want to thank you guys so much for voting for me and believing in me. I love you guys so much."

The judges, Jessica Sanchez, and Terry Crews appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 21 “The Finale”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

After thanking the tireless AGT crew for their help throughout the season (Sanchez is currently 9 months pregnant, after all) she specifically called out Judge Sofia Vergara for believing in her enough to use the Golden Buzzer on her early in the season. But it was her words for Simon Cowell that have strongly resonated with fans.

Watch Jessica Sanchez's entire video message here.

"Tonight, he just showed me so much love," Sanchez said of the longtime AGT Judge, before recalling a private moment they both shared after she was declared the winner of Season 20. Cowell's words? "If you ever need anything, I'm here for you."

"That just means so much," she revealed.

Simon Cowell appears on America's Got Talent Season 20; Jessica Sanchez appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 21 “The Finale”. Photo: Gavin Bond/NBC; Trae Patton/NBC

And that's when the star realized that not only did she just win AGT Season 20, but she's also America's newest millionaire. Oh, and she's giving birth to her daughter any day now.

"I'm about to go home and be a mom — that's so freaking crazy," she said, putting things perfectly into perspective.

