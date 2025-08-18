It's been four years since Sasha Allen and his father competed on Season 21 of The Voice.

What Sasha Allen Has Been Up to Since Competing on The Voice

After leaving an indelible mark on The Voice Season 21 as one-half of a father-son duo, Sasha Allen has been busy — to say the least.

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

Allen and his father, Jim, broke out onto The Voice scene in a big way: with one unforgettable Blind Audition of "Leaving on a Jet Plane" by John Denver that had the Coaches absolutely floored.

"The thing about your voices together, the harmonies were so perfectly knit and peaceful that it really transported me. I felt like I was at Woodstock or something," Coach Ariana Grande told the Allens immediately following their performance. "And I really felt it. I felt really connected to it."

Allen's epic run in Season 21 occurred in 2021, leading him and his dad to the Top 8. But what has the artist been up to in the years since?

Read on to find out.

Sasha Allen recently celebrated his 24th birthday

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Allen was barely 20 years old when he and his father competed in Season 21 of The Voice, and in an August 10 Instagram post, he revealed he just turned 24.

"ITS MY 24TH BIRTHDAY‼️🐄 took my lady to farmville connecticut🤠,” he captioned.

Who is Sasha Allen dating?

Allen is currently dating Adore Delano. Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race should recognize the 35-year-old; she competed on Season 6 of the series, as well as the show's All Stars 2 spinoff competition.

"My sweet Adore, I am so lucky to love you 💌," Allen captioned a December 1, 2024, Instagram post announcing news that the pair had been dating.

In a 2025 interview with INTO, Allen opened up about his relationship with Delano.

"There's been people who say, whatever, we have an age gap, whatever, who cares — in spite of that, I feel like being so public with her and our love for each other, it's been really beautiful and gratifying for me, because I love her so much that I want to share it, and I want people to know and I want to celebrate that, because she's been so influential in my life and even my love for myself," he said.

Sasha Allen's music career has taken off since his Voice Season 21 run

Sasha Allen appears on The Voice Season 21 Episode 13 "Knockout Rounds". Photo: Michael Becker/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Allen is moving full steam ahead with his music, touring with several well-known artists and releasing new songs frequently. His latest single is 2025's "When I Forgive You," and longtime Voice fans may recognize the group he recently opened for: Girl Named Tom.

In a June 16 Instagram announcement, Allen couldn't help but show his excitement about touring with the group. (They both competed on Season 21 of The Voice, which eventually saw Girl Named Tom crowned as the winners.)

"OPENING FOR MY BUDDIES @girlnamedtom at @thetroubadour in West Hollywood on JULY 10TH! living in a hotel together and being on reality TV for a year rly gives u a bond like no other, i love these 3 and they're some of the most talented ppl i know ❤️," he captioned.