What Night Does AGT Come On? When & Where to Watch (June 2025)

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

But what night is AGT on? Here's everything fans should know about how to tune in to the show:

When night does AGT come on? (June 2025) New episodes of AGT Season 20 air every Tuesday night at 8/7c on NBC. The latest season — which sees Mel B returning as a Judge alongside Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Host Terry Crews — is already off to a roaring start. Want proof? Watch this Audition from a recent episode, below:

What a moment.

This rousing performance from The Funkateer Dancers is just one of many incredible Golden Buzzer moments in Season 20 — setting the stage for another unbelievable competition. And just think: We're only getting started.

How to watch and stream America's Got Talent

Loco Pop Familia appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Watching the latest episodes of AGT is as easy as tuning in to NBC at 8/7c every Tuesday night. But don't worry if you miss a broadcast: Episodes from the new season stream next day on Peacock. Catch up now if you're behind a few episodes; the Acts are only going to get better from here.

AGT Season 19 winner Richard Goodall gives advice to future Acts

Richard Goodall and Heidi Klum during Season 19 Episode 20 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The AGT Season 20 Acts have some very big shoes to fill left by Richard Goodall, the singing janitor who stole fans' hearts (and won the competition) in Season 19. Goodall spoke to NBC Insider in November 2024 and offered some advice to Contestants hoping to compete on the show. "Now is a great time — no matter who you are, what kind of talent you've got — to audition," he said. "I mean, if an absolute regular person like me can audition, go through each round, and then ultimately win, I mean, anybody can. Not to say that they couldn't do that before, but you know, since I did it, I pulled it off. I mean, wow."

Goodall has been up to quite a bit since winning AGT Season 19, including more music gigs. "My office tonight!!!" he captioned an Instagram post about one of his recent performances. "...I still can’t believe I get to do all of this."