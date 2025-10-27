Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The former Navarro College cheerleading coach from the Netflix docuseries Cheer has a brand-new gig and we've got the details.

What Is Monica Aldama from Netflix's Cheer Doing Now?

If you watched the Netflix docuseries Cheer, you'll remember not only some of the members of the Navarro College Bulldogs cheer team, but their coach, Monica Aldama.

Now — years after the series that followed the team from Corsicana, Texas, released its last episode in 2022 — Aldama has landed another gig that also involves cheerleading.

Read on to learn more about Aldama and her latest project.

Who is Monica Aldama? Aldama was the head coach of the Navarro College cheer team, the Bulldogs, for nearly three decades. Under her leadership, her cheer squads at the Texas school won 16 National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) National Championships in the Advanced Large Co-Ed Division, according to Navarro College. With Aldama at the helm, the team also won a 17th national title, in the Game Day Open Division, and Navarro Cheer additionally won six Grand National Championships by earning the highest scores across all competing programs. And before Grand National titles were awarded, Aldama's 2000 Cheer team set an all-time NCA College Nationals' scoring record. The first season of the Netflix docuseries Cheer, which was released in January 2020, followed Coach Aldama and her Bulldogs Cheer Team as they worked to win the 2019 National Championship. Season 2 of Cheer dropped in January of 2022. Aldama retired from coaching Navarro College's cheer program at the end of the Fall 2023 semester.

And now, she has a key role in an upcoming TV series.

Monica Aldama attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on September 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

What is Monica Aldama's new show? Aldama is an executive producer on Stumble, a new mockumentary sitcom that will debut on NBC on Friday, November 7, at 8:30/7:30c. Set within the ultra-competitive world of junior college cheerleading, the series follows fictional junior college cheer coach Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon). After a viral fall from grace for Courteney, who's tied for winningest coach in college cheer history, she's fired from her junior college. The faux documentary cameras follow her as she tries to regain her reputation and status. Courteney gets a fresh start when she lands a job at Headltston Junior College coaching a ragtag group of mostly untested athletes that she puts together for her new cheer team.

Stumble also stars Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam as Courteney's husband, Boon E. Potter. And Wicked-alum Kristin Chenoweth has a recurring guest-star role as Courteney's former assistant coach, and now cheer coach rival, Tammy Istiny. Rounding out the cast is Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy.

The Buttons Cheer Team appears in Stumble Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Where else have I seen Monica Aldama? After Aldama was featured on Cheer and the success of that docuseries, she was cast in the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars, which premiered in September of 2020. She was paired with veteran dancer Valentin Aleksandrovich and they placed 10th overall in their season. In 2022, Aldama released her memoir, Full Out: Lessons In Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach.

