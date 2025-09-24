Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's everything you need to know about the D-O-double-G's D-O-single-G.

What Kind of Dog Does Snoop Dogg Have on The Voice?

Snoop Dogg has a partner in crime this season on The Voice: his new puppy, Baby Boy Broadus. Fans have been obsessed with the little guy ever since Snoop started bringing him along for backstage interviews while filming Season 28 of the show. Naturally, fans began wondering what kind of dog Baby Broadus is — and luckily, we've got the answer.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Snoop's puppy is a French bulldog!

The star shared the first photo of Baby Boy in July 2025 and even created an Instagram account for the pup, which has already gotten over 137,000 followers — and counting. (It's similar to what Law & Order: SVU's Ice T did with his three adorable bulldogs.)

"Follow my new life. Baby Boy Broadus. As a puppy," the pinned post on @babyboybroadus' Instagram reads. The account is already filled with numerous photos and videos of Snoop with his new puppy.

Many of the Season 28 Coaches have brought some good-luck charms to filming, like Michael Bublé's hilarious socks or Reba McEntire's ocean of literal fans she placed in the live audience — but still, nothing comes close to being as adorable as Baby Boy Broadus.

Who knows? Snoop could be well on his way to his first-ever Voice championship, all thanks to the goodest boy.

Snoop Dogg's new puppy is a social media star

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

In an August 7 Instagram video, Snoop gave fans a glimpse of what life is like with his new pup. Baby Boy Broadus can be seen huddled under a chair, sporting a puppy-sized Snoop hoodie. (He was repping his dad so well!) The puppy is too cute as he notices that he's being filmed, gives a big yawn, and walks over to the camera — all while being extra comfy in his Snoop-approved merch.

"He even dresses nice.😂 That 🐶 is so living his best life...🥰,” wrote one fan in the comments.

When is The Voice on in 2025?

Jacob Ryan Gustafson proposes on The Voice Season 28 Episode 2 “The Blind Auditions Part 2”. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Season 28 premiered on September 22, but things are just getting started. New episodes of The Voice Season 28 air Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC and stream next day on Peacock. Tune in to see when Baby Boy Broadus will make his next adorable cameo.