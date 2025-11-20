Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The epic sequel to 2024's Wicked hits theaters on November 21, offering a stunning conclusion to the story of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo), and Glinda, the Good Witch (Ariana Grande), and how they went from enemies to friends to enemies and back again.

The first film, which was rated PG, was set primarily at Shiz University, where shenanigans included sneaking out to go to a dance party, dancing in the library, and putting an entire classroom to sleep with poppies to steal a lion cub from a substitute teacher. Things get a tad darker in Act II of the musical, but does that change the rating? All the details are below.

What is Wicked: For Good rated? Wicked: For Good is rated PG, which suggests there should be some parental guidance for "action/violence, some suggestive material and thematic material."

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

As proven during the NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night, kids all over the world fell in love with Wicked in 2024, and they'll likely be excited to watch the sequel. The two movies have the same PG rating, but Act II features some darker themes as the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) calls for Elphaba's death, and Elphaba and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) grow closer.

Some kids might also be alarmed by some transformations that take place, as the Wicked musical explains how the Scarecrow became the Scarecrow and the Tin Man became the Tin Man.

And if you've spent your entire life being a little freaked out by those flying monkeys, just know they're back in full force.

Director Jon M. Chu described For Good as "part monster movie," and "part superhero movie," with Elphaba and Glinda both as potential superheroes.

“We wanted to show how powerful [Elphaba] really was," Chu told Deadline. "I think this is how you show a superhero, especially these women as superheroes, and not have to fit into what a guy’s superhero is, the stereotype of it all. Elphaba’s her own person and Glinda could be too. It’s also the origin story of Glinda the Good."

"These kids who watch the first film, they’re going to grow up in movie two," he told Variety. "It’s real emotions."

Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21.