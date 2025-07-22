What Is the Most Viewed Golden Buzzer of All Time? (AGT TRIVIA CHEAT SHEET)

There are Golden Buzzer moments and then there are viral Golden Buzzer moments, often moving people to tears across the country and around the world. They're the kind of Acts that have a story to tell, a gift to share, and an amazing performance to boot.

America's Got Talent Season 14 winner Kodi Lee is no exception. Not only did he earn a Golden Buzzer and win the entire show, his Audition is the most-watched Golden Buzzer moment in AGT history.

Take a look back, and it's easy to see why his optimism and enthusiasm have inspired so many people to share his story. Born blind and autistic, Lee discovered a passion and talent for music at an early age, and can play and sing nearly any song on the piano. Guided and supported by his mother, he has used that ability to connect with thousands and achieve his dreams. Winning a Golden Buzzer may have seemed like a lofty goal at the start, but it turned out to be just the beginning!

What Kodi Lee sang during his Golden Buzzer Audition

For his Audition, Lee sang Leon Russell's "A Song For You," earning a Golden Buzzer from Season 14 Judge Gabrielle Union in a moment that quickly racked up over 300 million views. "A Song For You" first appeared on Russell's self-titled 1970 album and has been covered by hundreds of artists over the years, according to Forbes. It's a self-referential song about singing to the one person in the audience you truly love.

All about Kodi Lee’s journey on AGT and what he’s doing now

After the Golden Buzzer sent him straight to the Quarterfinals, Lee returned with a beautiful rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," which Paul Simon himself cleared Lee to perform. Simon Cowell explained to Lee and the audience, "I want to thank Paul Simon, who never really gives permission for anyone to sing this song because it's very precious to him, and he gave clearance within 30 minutes because he saw your audition."

At the Semifinals, Lee sang "You Are the Reason" by Calum Scott, and for the Finals, he performed Freya Ridings' "Lost Without You," ultimately winning the competition, taking home the $1 million prize and securing a residency in the AGT Live Show in Las Vegas.

Today, Lee continues to perform live and on social media, thrilling his fans with dozens of covers (check out 31 of our favorites here) and even original music. He also competed in spinoffs AGT: All-Stars and AGT: Fantasy League, advancing to the finals for both.