What Maelyn Jarmon Has Been Up To Since Winning The Voice

When Maelyn Jarmon got a 4-Chair Turn during her Blind Audition on The Voice Season 16, there was no doubt that she was going to be a star. The singer’s breathtaking performances of songs like Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and “The Scientist” by Coldplay led to fans naming her as the winner of The Voice in 2019, and she’s still sharing her beautiful musical talents with us today.

The Frisco, Texas native not only became the first winner on John Legend’s team, but she was also the first Artist with a hearing impairment to win the title of NBC’s long-running singing competition. Jarmon lost hearing in her right ear when she was a child and told CTV News she’s always thought of it “as a superpower.”

“I hear music differently,” she added. “Sometimes if I can’t hear well enough, I focus on vibrations so it just feels very different to me.”

Legend, whose first season as a Coach on The Voice was with Jarmon in 2019, knew she’d be successful. “I love her work ethic, her attention to detail. She goes into every song with a strategy and a plan for how to execute the song and she has the wherewithal to be able to actually do it,” he told E! News in 2019. “She would be good no matter who was her Coach because she has that level of excellence already in her.”

So what has Jarmon been up to since winning The Voice? Read on to get the latest updates on her career.

Maelyn Jarmon performed her original song “Dreamboat” on The Voice

Jarmon returned to The Voice stage during Season 27’s Live Finale on May 19, 2025 and performed her beautiful new single, “Dreamboat.” She also shared a sweet reunion with her former Coach, John Legend, who was seen smiling and nodding his head throughout her whole performance.

"She's such a talented vocalist and I am so honored to coach her," Legend said in a video shared on his Instagram Story on May 19. "And I feel like she's bringing me good luck for Team Legend to win again. Let's go!"

Ahead of her performance, Jarmon said on Instagram that she was “so excited to share my new song with you all,” and fans were blown away by her talent once again.

“This was the most beautiful song and performance,” one wrote on the singer’s Instagram post, while another added, “It was so great to see you perform on the The Voice stage again! You sounded amazing and I really love the song!!!”

“Your voice is truly incredible!” one more said. “I can't wait for you to release more songs!”