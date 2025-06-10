M3GAN is back and stronger than ever in the sci-fi horror sequel M3GAN 2.0.

What is M3GAN 2.0 Rated? Everything You Need to Know

In 2022, director Gerard Johnstone introduced the world to a killer doll for the twenty-first century in the science fiction horror romp M3GAN. The film stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw as two humans caught in M3GAN’s deadly grip. Now, the horror hit is back with M3GAN 2.0, opening June 27, 2025 only in theaters.

M3GAN’s physical presence was portrayed by Amie Donald with vocals provided by Jenna Davis. The first story centered on 8-year-old Cady (Violet McGraw) who is sent to live with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams) after her parents were killed in a car crash. In a misguided attempt to give Cady some companionship, Gemma finishes a secret project: the Model 3 Generative Android, M3GAN for short.

Once M3GAN bonds to Cady she works toward her prime directive, to keep Cady safe, with furious abandon. It starts innocently enough but before long M3GAN turns homicidal. In her unending mission to protect Cady from harm, M3GAN carves a path of destruction through the lab and all over town.

What is M3GAN 2.0 rated? PG-13. M3GAN 2.0 received the same rating as the first film, PG-13, but ups the ante with strong violent content, bloody images, some strong language, sexual material, and brief drug references, according to the MPA.

M3GAN 2.0 earns a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association

M3GAN (Jenna Davis) in M3GAN 2.0 (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Despite M3GAN’s body count (four people and one dog) the first film shied away from its more gruesome aspects, earning itself a PG-13 rating. The sequel is poised to repeat a similar tone but with, perhaps, a bit more blood.

Filmmakers submit their movies to the Classification & Rating Administration (CARA), an independent arm of the Motion Picture Association (MPA), for rating. That’s been standard practice for decades, since the establishment of the ratings system in 1968. Film ratings provide easily accessible information to moviegoers about the sorts of content they will encounter in a given film.

The ratings themselves (G, PG, PG-13, R, and the rarely used NC-17) provide a sort of shorthand, giving you the general sense of a movie’s content and tone. Typically, ratings are also accompanied by a list of specific content warnings (violence, nudity, drug use, etc.), which some viewers may find objectionable.

In 2022, M3GAN received a PG-13 rating for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference.

M3GAN is back and better than ever in M3GAN 2.0

While billed as a horror film, M3GAN leans into the sillier aspects of its world, folding fun in between the moments of mayhem. It’s a wacky movie, it knows it’s wacky, and it’s better for it. M3GAN was nominated for a wide range of awards, including Best Villain at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and has earned nearly universal praise from critics and viewers. Almost as soon as M3GAN hit theaters, Johnstone and Universal confirmed a sequel was in the works. Now, that sequel is about to arrive.

Johnstone returns to the directing chair. Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, and Jenna Davis reprise their roles with supporting performances from Ivanna Sakhno, Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement.

M3GAN 2.0 picks up two years after the events of the first film. After what she’s seen, Gemma has begun advocating for the regulation of artificial intelligence and M3GAN’s consciousness has been moved into a tiny and harmless robotic toy. Meanwhile, the technologies which made M3GAN possible have been stolen by a defense contractor and used to create the Autonomous Military Engagement Logistics and Infiltration Android, AMELIA for short.

As soon as AMELIA is activated, she turns and stages a coup against humanity. Like Godzilla vs. Kong, sometimes the only way to defeat a monster is with a monster of your own. Suddenly, an upgraded M3GAN is humanity’s last hope!

The android adventure continues when M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters June 27, 2025, and will eventually stream exclusively on Peacock!