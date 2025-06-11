What Is Jurassic World Rebirth Rated?

With bigger, badder dinos and a new ensemble cast, the blockbuster event of the summer tears into theaters on July 2.

Left alone in their own island ecosystem, the ravenous reptiles of Jurassic World Rebirth are sure to have some monstrously huge surprises in store for the intrepid new human crew embarking on Universal Pictures’ upcoming seventh installment in the hallowed blockbuster dinosaur franchise.

Slated to claw its way into theaters on July 2, the newest movie heir to Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993 original Jurassic Park features a new-to-the-franchise ensemble cast led by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali. Of course it also features freakishly fearsome new dinosaurs, too — including the malevolently mutated Distortus Rex (a terrifying offshoot of the already-scary Tyrannosaurus Rex).

RELATED: Watch Scarlett Johansson Explain Jurassic World Rebirth in Surprisingly Soothing ASMR

What is Universal Pictures' Jurassic World Rebirth rated? The latest Jurassic World sequel is rated PG-13.

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

With bigger dinosaurs come bigger and higher stakes — and if you’ve seen the film’s official trailers, all that pent-up prehistoric island terror might have you wondering where Jurassic World Rebirth will fall in the franchise’s steadfastly consistent run of PG-13 rated movies.

That’s a mystery that’s easy to solve, and despite the new movie’s promise of bigger, badder, and more ferocious beasts, Jurassic World Rebirth — just like its predecessors — will arrive in theaters ready to preserve the franchise’s PG-13 rating convention like an ancient mosquito trapped in amber. Via FilmRatings.com, Rebirth has been rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence/action, bloody images, some suggestive references, language and a drug reference.”

RELATED: How Is Steven Spielberg Involved with Jurassic World Rebirth?

In other words, it’s a safe bet that Jurassic World Rebirth will tickle that elusive summer blockbuster sweet spot, balancing oodles of frantic action with Titanosaurus-sized scares, along with an accessible sprinkling of comic relief that’ll keep you (or most younger family members) from clutching their popcorn too closely.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a screenplay by original Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park writer David Koepp, Jurassic World Rebirth rumbles into theaters just in time to bare its oversized teeth for the long July 4th holiday weekend, premiering nationwide on Wednesday, July 2. Click here to get tickets!

Need a refresher on how the last movie left things? Jurassic World Dominion (also rated PG-13) is streaming on Peacock right here!