Drake Milligan, AGT's "Elvis of Country," Has Some Exciting Career Updates

Drake Milligan has not slowed down since he made his unforgettable AGT debut in Season 17.

Drake Milligan solidified himself as a rising country heartthrob when he and his band delivered a toe-tapping Audition on America's Got Talent that had the audience blushing and dancing in their seats. During Season 17, the Texas native put on one heck of a show as he performed an original single, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do," shaking his hips like Elvis Presley and pointing at gals with his guitar.

"I think that song's a hit," AGT Judge Howie Mandel told Milligan. "And I think that you're a hit. You're like the new Elvis of country. I think you're going to break out from this particular song, this particular moment, on this particular night."

Heidi Klum agreed, telling Milligan and his band that she "loved" their Audition, while Sofía Vergara told them their Act was "the perfect combination," from the song to their stage presence. "I think America's gonna go crazy," Vergara said. "The girls were going crazy!"

"People are going to like you. The song was really, really good as well," Simon Cowell added. "It was really authentic, that's what I liked about it... because I know so much about country music. For me, a good song is a good song. And it worked."

Drake Milligan performs on America's Got Talent “Qualifiers 4 Results” Episode 1817. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

And with that, all four Judges gave Milligan a "Yes" and the song he performed during his Audition skyrocketed to top of the iTunes country chart. "I've got to say something, Drake. A lot of people after performing on the Auditions and their song goes to number one, they would just walk and not compete. The fact that happened, and you still come back to compete in this competition," Cowell told him during AGT's Live Shows. "You have my absolute respect because I was really concerned about that. In my opinion, I think you are the real deal."

From new music to tours and opening for country musics legends, Milligan's career has been unstoppable. Read on to find out what he's been up to since AGT.

Drake Milligan on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Episode 102. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Drake Milligan and Blake Shelton performed a live duet of “All My Ex’s Live in Texas"

In April 2025, Milligan opened for Shelton's show in Indiana as part of the "God's Country" singer's Friends & Heroes tour. Later on, Milligan was caught off guard when Shelton pulled him back on stage to perform the George Strait classic, “All My Ex’s Live in Texas," together.

On Instagram, Milligan said he "had no idea he was gonna pull me back out" to sing a duet together. "Such a cool moment," he said.

Drake Milligan says AGT changed his life "forever"

Milligan has described his experience on AGT as "life-changing" and is grateful for what the platform has done for his career.

"It's everything I've dreamed of as a songwriter and as a singer, is to have people listening to my songs and coming to shows and singing along my songs," he told People. "And AGT has done that for me. They really, really changed my life forever."