Olesen made it to the final three Artists during Season 25 of the show.

What Is Bryan Olesen From The Voice Doing Now?

Fans remember The Voice Season 25 Artist Bryan Olesen well. The Team (John) Legend singer made it to the final three of his season, and his stadium rock-style musicality was beloved by fans. But what has he been up to since his season wrapped in 2024? In a few words: playing shows around the country and having a blast.

If you're curious what The Voice alum Bryan Olesen is up to now, read on, below:

Bryan Olesen's summer travels

After Season 25 of The Voice wrapped in May 2024, Olesen thanked his supporters, writing on Instagram, "Thank you America for giving me wings! I’m ready to soar!"

Then, Season 25-Team Legend kept the momentum going: Olesen and fellow finalist Nathan Chester played a packed house at the Bourbon Theater in June 2024. Later, Olesen did some summer traveling, visiting Amsterdam, England, and Hawaii, where he went cage-diving with sharks.

In fall 2024, Olesen continued playing shows, including church gigs, fundraisers, and sharing the stage with his daughter, Jadyn Cree. He also opened for the band Newsboys, which he was a member of from 2004 to 2006.

Bryan Olesen performs onstage during The Voice Season 25 Episode 13. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

What's next for Bryan Olesen:

According to his band VOTA's website, Olesen will be playing gigs throughout 2025, so there are plenty of opportunities to see him live.

Auditioning for the show at age 49 and competing at age 50, Olesen was one of the oldest Artists to appear on the show. But as he told Parade in 2024, age is just a number.

“I do feel in general our culture celebrates youth and beauty, and to be in this season of my life and to be affirmed, I still need it at my age,” he said. “Just to get that encouragement from John as a Coach and the other performers, yeah, it’s wonderful. It’s wonderful to feel included, and I feel as young as anybody on that stage.”

Olesen enjoyed his time on the show the whole way through. “I feel like some of the best things God just drops on you and you can’t really orchestrate them, and that’s what I feel like this season of life has been,” he said. “I just want to give some time of reflection and thankfulness and just enjoy it."