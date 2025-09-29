What Is Bad Bunny's Real Name? The Adorable Way He Got His Famous Stage Name
The backstory involves a very literal "bad" bunny.
Millions of fans know the name Bad Bunny, but the Latin superstar's real name? Here's the answer to that deep-cut trivia question.
The Grammy-winner’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 10, 1994. But what about his stage name? Here's everything fans should know.
A childhood photo inspired Bad Bunny's name
Believe it or not, Bad Bunny got his name from a childhood photo. In a 2018 interview with ET, the Puerto Rican native told the story of how his name came about.
"When I was a little boy in school, I had to dress up as a bunny, and there's a picture of me with an annoyed face. And when I saw it, I thought I should name myself 'Bad Bunny,'" he told the outlet. "It's a name I knew would market well. A bunny is something so common that I thought to myself, every time someone sees one, they'll remember my music."
The backstory gets even better. During a February 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Host Jimmy Fallon showed the world the picture in question, and sure enough, Bad Bunny looked straight-up adorable at school during Easter week.
"I don't look mad, but I know, I remember that I was mad," he said as he looked over the photo. During an August 2025 interview with TODAY's Willie Geist, the star spoke more about the backstory of his iconic stage name and revealed that it "fit perfect" on him.
"There's no bad bunnies, I think — even a bad bunny's gonna look like a good bunny," he explained. "It fit perfect on me because I could be bad, I could be good."
Bad Bunny tapped for Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance
Sports fans tuning in to the Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys got quite a surprise during halftime — Bad Bunny was announced as the official halftime performer of Super Bowl 60. Fans should expect the halftime show of a lifetime in Levi's Stadium.
“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” said Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”
Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, exclusively on NBC.
Bad Bunny will kick off Saturday Night Live Season 51 as the host
The good news keeps coming for Bad Bunny fans — the 3-time Grammy winner will be the first host of the 51st season of Saturday Night Live.
After kicking off his SNL hosting career in Season 49 and closing Season 50 as its final Musical Guest, Bad Bunny returns to headline the premiere episode of Season 51 with Musical Guest Doja Cat.
Watch Bad Bunny kick off the newest season of SNL on Saturday, October 4, 2025, on NBC.