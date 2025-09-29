Bad Bunny Doesn't Know Who Won the Super Bowl After His Halftime Performance

Bad Bunny Doesn't Know Who Won the Super Bowl After His Halftime Performance

What Is Bad Bunny's Real Name? The Adorable Way He Got His Famous Stage Name

Millions of fans know the name Bad Bunny, but the Latin superstar's real name? Here's the answer to that deep-cut trivia question.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

The Grammy-winner’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 10, 1994. But what about his stage name? Here's everything fans should know.

A childhood photo inspired Bad Bunny's name

Believe it or not, Bad Bunny got his name from a childhood photo. In a 2018 interview with ET, the Puerto Rican native told the story of how his name came about.

"When I was a little boy in school, I had to dress up as a bunny, and there's a picture of me with an annoyed face. And when I saw it, I thought I should name myself 'Bad Bunny,'" he told the outlet. "It's a name I knew would market well. A bunny is something so common that I thought to myself, every time someone sees one, they'll remember my music."

The backstory gets even better. During a February 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Host Jimmy Fallon showed the world the picture in question, and sure enough, Bad Bunny looked straight-up adorable at school during Easter week.

RELATED: All About Ice T's Real Name — and the Story Behind His Famous Stage Moniker

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"I don't look mad, but I know, I remember that I was mad," he said as he looked over the photo. During an August 2025 interview with TODAY's Willie Geist, the star spoke more about the backstory of his iconic stage name and revealed that it "fit perfect" on him.

"There's no bad bunnies, I think — even a bad bunny's gonna look like a good bunny," he explained. "It fit perfect on me because I could be bad, I could be good."

Bad Bunny tapped for Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance

Sports fans tuning in to the Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys got quite a surprise during halftime — Bad Bunny was announced as the official halftime performer of Super Bowl 60. Fans should expect the halftime show of a lifetime in Levi's Stadium.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” said Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, exclusively on NBC.

Bad Bunny will kick off Saturday Night Live Season 51 as the host

Pedro Pascal, Marcello Hernandez, Bad Bunny, and Molly Shannon during the “Domingo: Vow Renewal” sketch on SNL50: The Anniversary Show on February 16, 2025. Photo: Theo Wargo/NBC

The good news keeps coming for Bad Bunny fans — the 3-time Grammy winner will be the first host of the 51st season of Saturday Night Live.

RELATED: How Many Times Has Bad Bunny Been on SNL? The Premiere Host Is a Friend to the Show

After kicking off his SNL hosting career in Season 49 and closing Season 50 as its final Musical Guest, Bad Bunny returns to headline the premiere episode of Season 51 with Musical Guest Doja Cat.

Watch Bad Bunny kick off the newest season of SNL on Saturday, October 4, 2025, on NBC.