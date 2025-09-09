Lizzo attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City.

Lizzo "Sneaks" a Special Skill on All Her Albums: "This Is a Hidden Language"

Sasha Flute came out to play on the last episode of NBC's Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson!

But who is Sasha Flute?

Lizzo fans may know that's the name she bestowed upon her beloved flute. But she also shared that factoid with host Kelly Clarkson as they were gearing up to sing together during the special. The pair also discussed where and why Sasha came into the mix during Lizzo's music journey.

Lizzo likes to have Sasha Flute cameo on every album

Lizzo attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Growing up in Houston, Texas, Lizzo was classically trained as a flautist for eight years. Then, when entered the University of Houston Music program, she continued to learn classical music theory with a concentration in the flute.

She told Clarkson that to this day, she continues to tell band kids to stay in band because it will absolutely help them if they pursue a professional music career.

"This is a hidden language that you will use for the rest of your life," Lizzo explained. "You can speak engineer. You can speak producer. You can speak guitar. When they're playing certain chords, you can get in there and modulate easier. And so I think having a music theory brain is definitely the number one reason why I can make pop music the way I do."

Sasha Flute remains Lizzo's ride or die instrument. "I like to sneak flute on all of my albums," she shared with Clarkson. "I snuck [her] onto the Cuz I Love You album, snuck [her] onto the Special album, and I snuck her on Love in Real Life."

For "About Damn Time," Lizzo said when she heard the '70s flavored guitar riff in the middle, she knew Sasha would do it justice. "I went in, and I replayed it on the flute," Lizzo said. "I just think it brings the music, like, more heart when I put more of myself into it during production and into the actual piece."

