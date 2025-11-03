Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

What Has Hoda Kotb Been Up to Since Leaving TODAY? (November 2025)

It's been more than a year since former TODAY host and anchor Hoda Kotb announced in September of 2024 that she was leaving the morning show, and about 10 months since her official last day in January.

But luckily for fans, she's appeared on the show several times since then and she'll be back on NBC again soon for a very special assignment!

Where can I watch Hoda Kotb next? Fans of TODAY got an early holiday gift with the announcement that former host Hoda Kotb is coming back to NBC for a day as a co-host of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year marks the 99th edition of the world-famous parade that's broadcast live from the streets of New York City on Thanksgiving morning. NBC has broadcast the event since 1953, and will do so again on Thursday, November 27 starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. It will also be shown on Peacock. As a TODAY anchor, Kotb co-hosted live coverage of the parade from 2018 to 2024. While she officially retired from the TODAY desk on January 10, 2025, she'll return to celebrate the holiday season with her broadcast buddies Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, who are co-hosting the parade with her.

Keep reading to find out what else has been going on in Kotb's life.

Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on TODAY on September 26, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

What Hoda Kotb's been up to since leaving TODAY

Kotb retired from her full-time TODAY job so that she could spend more time with her young daughters, Hope and Haley. But that's not all she's been doing.

On May 28, she stopped by her old job to provide details on what she'd been working on, her new business, Joy 101, a wellness brand with an interactive app. She described the new venture to TODAY as a “community” and “a retreat in your pocket."

On September 9, Kotb returned to TODAY for a check-in on what's new with her and her girls, who are now in third and first grade.

"They love school," Kotb said. "We have our new puppy, so our life has started this rhythm where I walk the girls to school, and then I walk to my office. I'm kinda building something — building a business is hard. I had no idea [about] all the stuff, but it's been so fun."

Hoda Kotb on TODAY on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Kotb also remains a vocal advocate for breast cancer awareness after having been diagnosed with cancer in 2007. She underwent a mastectomy and she remains cancer-free to this day.

In addition to spending time with her kids and launching a new app, Kotb also found time to write a book. Her latest memoir, Jump and Find Joy: Embracing Change in Every Season of Life, came out on September 23. In it, she gets candid about some of her former relationships.

On a September 23 visit to TODAY, Kotb admitted that dating hasn't been a primary focus. "I think I'm just waiting to see what happens," she explained. "I always tell my kids, 'Thoughts become things. So what you think about can be.'... I'm not running around saying, 'Set me up. Who's the guy? What's the app?'"

If you need more Kotb in your life, be sure to tune into the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade where she'll co-host. It airs on Thursday, November 27 from 8:30 a.m. to noon on NBC and it will be simulcast on Peacock. There will be an encore run of the event at 2 p.m. on NBC.