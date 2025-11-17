Refresh your memory of the important plot points in the first film before you return to the land of Oz in the sequel on November 21.

What Happens in Wicked? What to Know Before Wicked: For Good

It's nearly time to return to Oz with the release of Wicked: For Good.

The conclusion to the epic tale of the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo) and her friendship with Glinda the Good Witch (Ariana Grande) is hitting theaters on November 21, almost exactly a year after the first film hit theaters on November 22, 2024. A lot has happened in the year since — a shockifying understatement — so you may need a refresher on how the story began. How did Galinda Upland become Glinda the Good Witch? How did a young green girl from Munchkinland become the most feared figure in all of Oz? And how did she become green in the first place?

Before diving into Wicked: For Good, let's revisit all the important plot points from Wicked that you'll want to remember.

The Wicked Witch dies

The story starts at the end, with the Wicked Witch having apparently died at the hand of Dorothy. The Ozians celebrate and ask Glinda if it's true she was once friends with the villain. The rest of the movie is technically a flashback.

Elphaba was the product of a mysterious affair

Elphaba Thropp and her younger sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode) are the daughters of the governor of Munchkinland and his wife, Melena. While the governor was away, Melena was seduced by a magical traveling salesman and his green elixir, which caused Melena to eventually give birth to a green baby.

The governor, having no idea about the green elixir, was so determined to make sure their second baby was not green that the potions and plant medicines he gave his wife made their daughter, Nessarose, paraplegic and caused Melena to die in childbirth. Elphaba grew up hated, while Nessarose was by far her father's favorite.

Madame Morrible took Elphaba under her wing because of her magical powers

Elphaba wasn't even supposed to be at Shiz University, until Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), the Dean of Sorcery, saw her accidentally wreak havoc. Morrible was actually working for the Wizard and encouraged Elphaba's ideas that the Wizard had powers and abilities much more impressive than her own. Morrible told Elphaba if she studied hard enough, she would eventually get to meet him and make her degreenifying dreams come true.

Galinda Upland went from Elphaba's enemy to her very best friend

Morrible forced Elphaba and Galinda to room together, which was each of their worst nightmares at first. Galinda, with help from loyal pals Pfannee (Bowen Yang) and ShenShen (Bronwyn James), bullied Elphie relentlessly, and she bullied back. Eventually, after sharing a dance at the Oz Dust Ballroom — and after Galinda gifted Elphaba with a less-than-fashionable black pointy hat — the two girls became the best of friends.

Galinda craved the magical abilities Elphaba had but managed to put that to the side for the sake of their friendship. She even tried to do a nice thing for Elphaba's sister, Nessarose, by encouraging the munchkin Boq (Ethan Slater) to ask the girl out, despite how much he actually just loved Galinda.

Prince Fiyero Tigelaar is not as shallow as he seems

Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) transferred to Shiz a bit late but immediately turned the head of nearly every student, including Galinda and eventually Elphaba. Elphie assumed he really was "dancing through life," as he sang, but it turns out there's a lot more to him than just being People's Sexiest Man Alive. He's got a big heart and can apparently see right through people who are pretending, like Galinda.

Animals in Oz can talk, and it's controversial

Elphaba believes everyone deserves to be able to talk and hold a job as a citizen of Oz, including her goat professor Dr. Dillamond (Peter Dinklage). Not everyone agreed with her progressive ideas, with some thinking animals should just be animals. After Dr. Dillamond was removed from the school and replaced with an anti-animal substitute, Elphaba began her quest to save the animals and restore their rights.

Fiyero proved himself by helping her save a lion cub who had been caged for a demonstration, and that's when she really caught the Fiyero Fever. Galinda showed her support for the animals by deciding to officially pronounce her name as Dr. Dillamond did: Glinda, without the "gah."

Elphaba went to see the Wizard and she was quite disappointed

Elphaba and Glinda took a trip to see the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) in the Emerald City, and they were both so excited to finally meet the mythical man. Unfortunately, his wonderfulness is a total lie. He's a fraud with no real magical power of his own, and he's been waiting for someone like Elphaba to give him access to the real magic contained in the Grimmerie, a sacred book containing spells that the Wizard can't read.

It was also revealed that the Wizard and Madame Morrible were behind the oppression of the animals, which Elphaba was previously hoping the Wizard could fix, leaving her betrayed. After inadvertently making the Wizard's monkey guards painfully sprout wings with a levitation spell, Elphie used the same spell on a broom and fled.

Elphaba flew into the western sky

Despite Elphaba's urges to come with her, Glinda stayed behind and faced the Wizard's guards. Shiz was evacuated, with Fiyero racing away on horseback. Nessarose — heartbroken over Boq only pretending to like her — watched her father have a heart attack after hearing what had become of Elphaba.

That's where the first film left us, with animals in danger and Oz in turmoil over a new enemy, simply because the Wizard declared Elphie to be one. To find out what happens next, you'll have to head to the theater beginning November 21. It will be thrillifying, and you won't want to miss it.