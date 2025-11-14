What Happened to Stumble's Star Cheerleader, Krystal? (Anissa Borrego)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out how the Buttons' star flyer, Krystal, is doing after her big fall in the first episode of Stumble!

Stumble, NBC's hilarious new mockumentary comedy covering the world of cheerleading, features a little bit of everything: Texas-sized personalities, gravity-defying cheer moves, and even a recurring role for Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked).

The faux documentary cameras of Stumble are trained on newly appointed Headltston State Junior College cheer coach, Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon). A long-time championship coach at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College, Courteney finds herself fired for partying with her squad after video goes viral. She's now fighting back, building a new team at a new school from scratch.

Well, almost from scratch because Coach Courteney was able to get her top "cheerlebrity" flyer Krystal (Anissa Borrego) to swap schools in the series' pilot. Krystal instantly became the most experienced cheerleader on the newly recruited Buttons cheer team. But the euphoria doesn't last long, with the episode ending on a blurred, but still wince-inducing shot, of Krystal's foot — facing in a direction that it shouldn't.

How do you cheerlead for a team when only one leg is operational? Read on to find out Krystal's fate that was revealed in Stumble Episode 2, "Media Day."

Peaches (Taylor Dunbar), Madonna "Donna" Payton (Arianna Davis), and Krystal (Anissa Borrego) appear in Stumble Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/NBC

Is Krystal still a cheerleader after her fall in Stumble's pilot? The living embodiment of Coach Courteney's motto of "I can, I will, I must," Krystal gets fitted for a boot cast and decks out a shiny red wheelchair so she can remain a member of the Buttons cheer team. Yes, she's injured but she's not out of the game, mostly because Krytal's parents (Dascha Polanco and Alfredo Narciso) pressured the coach to keep their daughter in cheer routines, despite her injury.

And so we see Krystal back to the school gymnasium, bonding with her fellow new teammates, like kleptomaniac Peaches (Taylor Dunbar) and ever-positive but slightly cursed Sally (Georgie Murphy), over makeup tips and decorations on her rad wheels. She can't exactly fly, but she can roll quickly and still have great form in a lift!

DiMarcus (Jarrett Austin Brown) appears in Stumble Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/NBC

Does DiMarcus apologize for not catching Krystal, causing her to fall? As Courteney's football coach husband Boon warned her, getting cheerleader and former quarterback DiMarcus (Jarrett Austin Brown) to be a team player is next to impossible. So, it takes awhile for Coach Courteney's tough love, and the benching of DiMarcus during their Cheer Camp program, to make an impact. He eventually apologizes to Krystal in front of the whole team for not catching her and disrupting the team with his grandstanding. The ever-sunny Krystal forgives him and uses her injury as an opportunity to gain even more followers.

Will his penitence remain for long? Keep watching to find out!

New Stumble episodes air on Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.