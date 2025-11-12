Where Was Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire This Week? (October 15)

The Firehouse 51 Lieutenant will be away from her post for a little while to help her newfound foster family.

Firehouse 51 power couple Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have been crushing it as foster parents on Chicago Fire Season 24, but the parenting chaos has Stella out of the office for a little while.

Ever since meeting their teenage foster son, Isaiah (Hero Hunter), Stella and Severide have committed themselves to improving his circumstances after his mother, Shawna, landed in a car accident that left her comatose. After discovering that Isaiah's mother wasn't receiving proper care at her former facility, Kidd touched base with Chicago Med director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) for a referral to an alternative care facility.

Goodwin hooked Stellaride up with a glimmering recommendation. There was only one problem: the world-famous facility was located in Ohio. Kidd wasted no time making plans and adjusting her calendar to get Isaiah's mother the care she needed. Kidd and Severide sat Isaiah down to explain that he and Kidd were leaving Chicago for a few weeks to get his mother settled in Ohio and ensure a long-term treatment plan was in place.

Isaiah was teary-eyed with appreciation over Kidd's willingness to put her life on pause at Firehouse 51. Stella graciously assured Isaiah that he and his mom were family now as she hugged her foster son tight.

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Isaiah (Hero Hunter) appear on Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 4 "Mercy". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Where was Stella on Chicago Fire this week? (November 12, 2025)

Like many One Chicago viewers, the Firehouse 51 crew was curious about Stella's absence during Chicago Fire Season 14's "Pierce the Vein," and luckily, Severide wasted no time giving an update on his wife's whereabouts.

"So, Isaiah's mom, she's doing better there?" 51 fan favorite Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) asked Severide as the firefighters gathered for some breakfast at the station.

"Kidd says they got an army of doctors taking care of her, and her scans are moving in the right direction," Severide explained. "So things are looking up."

While he was glad to hear Shawna was on an upswing, Cruz was keen to know when Kidd would be returning to her post.

"Two weeks of furlough," Severide shrugged, missing his wife as much as anyone else at Firehouse 51. "Hoping no longer than that."

When will Stella return to Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire?

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) appears on Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 6 "Broken Things". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Stella's multi-week absence from Firehouse 51 coincides with the Season 14 fall finale of Chicago Fire, so Chihards can expect Stella back at Firehouse 51 in the weeks following the return of One Chicago Wednesdays in January 2026. Chicago Fire fans will be missing the fearless Lieutenant during her brief hiatus, but are hopeful for a successful status report once she returns.

Miranda Rae Mayo spoke about Stella and Severide's unexpected journey of becoming foster parents during an October interview with NBC Insider, emphasizing the firefighters' shared zeal for going above and beyond for others. Now that Isaiah is a part of the Stellaride family, it's no surprise she's willing to go through whatever hurdles necessary to see a smile on her foster son's face.

"Stella being who she is, and Kelly being who he is, this kid needed somewhere to go. And they met him, and he was wonderful, and so they said, 'Come on in.'" Mayo told NBC Insider. "That's just the kind of people they are. When somebody needs help, they're there. And that's just the overall theme of our show, and everybody at Firehouse 51."

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka