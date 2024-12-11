What Happened to Roman on Chicago P.D.?

Seasons 2 and 3 of Chicago P.D. were made even more thrilling with Geraghty's Sean Roman on the squad.

The Intelligence Unit demands investigative excellence and ceaseless dedication, and no one can deny that Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty) met the call to action during his early Chicago P.D. reign.

From his partnership-turned-romance with Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) to his emotional storyline within the Intelligence Unit, Geraghty's Sean Roman kept viewers on the edge of their seats during his P.D. tenure. While Roman's time in the Windy City squad was brief, it was memorable as he earned his keep within Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) team of detectives. Roman's P.D. journey was a rollercoaster, but Chi-Hards had a blast following along.

While it's been years since Roman kicked it with the Intelligence Unit, he remains one of P.D.'s most iconic characters. Check out some of Roman's biggest P.D. moments below.

Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty) appears in Season 2 Episode 1 of Chicago P.D. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

When did Sean Roman first appear on Chicago P.D.? Geraghty joined the cast of Chicago P.D. in the Season 2 premiere ("Call It Macaroni"). Geraghty's Sean Roman was recruited as the Intelligence Unit's newest patrol officer, leading him to be partnered up with Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). Their relationship began rocky thanks to Roman's preexisting issues toward working with women on the force. While Burgess initially perceived this as sexism, viewers soon learned that Roman's hostility was fueled by lingering tensions with his female ex-partner — who also happened to be his ex-girlfriend. The failed workplace relationship was the catalyst for his transfer to the Intelligence Unit. Roman didn't have beef with female cops, but he sure did have baggage surrounding them, which soon came to light after his ex, Jenn Cassidy (Spencer Grammer), returned to the fold when her squad crossed paths with the Intelligence Unit in Season 2, Episode 9 ("Called in Dead"). Roman and Cassidy squabbled so much during the case that they failed to provide backup for Burgess, who ended up getting shot and wounded while on a call with the pair. Furious that Burgess would've been safe had he not been fighting with Cassidy, Roman rushed Burgess to the hospital, where she soon recovered. While Roman and Cassidy eventually put their past behind them, the incident made Roman much more protective of Burgess, sparking a copacetic partnership and eventual friendship.

Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appear in Season 2 Episode 1 of Chicago P.D. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

What happened between Sean Roman and Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D.? After overcoming their preconceived notions, Burgess and Roman became stellar partners, and a flirtatious rapport eventually developed between them in P.D. Season 3. Yes, Burgess is nowadays firmly half of the One Chicago showmance "Burzek" alongside Patrick John Flueger's Adam Ruzek, but back in the day, the couple was still treading on-again-off-again territory. After Roman and Burgess' romantic chemistry became downright obvious to the squad in Season 3, Episode 19 ("If We Were Normal"), Ruzek assured Roman that he should go for it. Emboldened by Ruzek's blessing, Roman set out to ask Burgess on a date but was interrupted by his partner kissing him, rendering him speechless. With their affections sealed with a kiss, Roman and Burgess began dating, all while attempting to keep the gravity of their relationship on the down low. Just as Roman and Burgess seemed to be on cloud nine, their relationship hit the rocks after a devastating event, which also triggered Roman's P.D. departure.

Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty) appears in Season 3 Episode 23 of Chicago P.D. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Why did Sean Roman leave the Intelligence Unit in Chicago P.D.? Roman's time with the Windy City squad was jeopardized after being shot in the line of duty in Season 3, Episode 21 ("Justice"). While Roman survived the harrowing assault, nerve damage in his right arm prevented him from serving as a patrol officer. After being transferred to desk duty, Roman quickly began contemplating his future within the Intelligence Unit. It didn't take Roman long to decide that he wasn't interested in pushing papers at the CPD — he'd move cities and start anew. After informing Burgess of his decision, he asked her to accompany him. Burgess asked for time to consider it, but the couple determined Burgess should stay and amicably ended their relationship. Roman resigned from the squad in P.D.'s Season 3 finale ("Start Digging"), leaving for a new chapter in San Diego. RELATED: A Complete Timeline of the Chicago P.D. Cast Departures That Shocked Fans From a behind-the-scenes perspective, Geraghty left Chicago P.D. to pursue other projects; the One Chicago star is also a producer. In a 2016 interview with TV Line, former Chicago P.D. executive producer Matt Olmstead chatted about Geraghty's exit from the series. "When we wanted to do this Roman character, [executive producer] Dick [Wolf] in particular really wanted Brian Geraghty for the role," Olmstead explained. "[Geraghty] had a lot of choices, and we courted him and pitched him what the show could be, and we were crossing our fingers that we'd get him... He was like, 'I don't know if I can commit to a seven-year contract. This sounds great, but I've got to take it year by year,' which Dick doesn't do very often. But the deal was made." Olmstead continued, "He's also a producer and wants to get stuff off the ground that he's been working on and wanted to give us a heads-up and include us in the conversation. It was the most civil, level-headed, mutual fan-fest agreement and departure that I've ever been a part of because he was just very decent about it." From the moment Geraghty's Roman left the series, it was clear that the door was never closed for a guest appearance from the beloved character in the future.

Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty) appears in Season 7 Episode 15 of Chicago P.D. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Has Sean Roman returned to Chicago P.D.? Yes, Roman returned to Chicago in P.D. Season 7, Episode 15 ("Burden of Truth") after receiving a troubling distress call from his sister, Sarah. After flocking to the Intelligence Unit for help, he and Burgess were devastated to find his sister's murdered body. Roman was heartbroken, with his family blaming him for not being in Chicago to protect his sibling. Later, another murder victim was reported — but this time, it was Sarah's boyfriend found dead, a drug dealer named Logan. It didn't take long for Burgess to suspect Roman had something to do with Logan's murder, leading her to confront Roman on the matter. While Roman expertly dodged Burgess' questioning, he tearfully insinuated his actions while delivering the eulogy at his sister's funeral. After determining Roman's guilt would be punishment enough, Voight didn't arrest Roman, but the damage was done.

