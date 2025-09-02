Revisit how the former Dunder Mifflin accountant fared in the NBC series' finale ahead of his return on September 4.

What Happened to Oscar Martinez After The Office? He's Back on Peacock's The Paper

Oscar Martinez is back in the office, but not The Office you're thinking of.

Oscar has a brand new job on Peacock's new series The Paper. In it, the same documentary crew that chronicled Dunder Mifflin on The Office is now following a struggling Toledo newspaper as new EIC Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) attempts to revive it.

Played by actor Oscar Nuñez, Oscar Martinez is a ridiculously patient employee who tolerated some of the wildest workplace hijinks you could imagine. In Scranton, Oscar was the go-to guy for explaining complex financial topics to his colleagues, and relished any chance to be right or prove how smart he is. For evidence checkout this hilarious highlights compilation titled, "Oscar being the most normal person in The Office for 27 minutes."

Of course, few Dunder Mifflin employees could keep their heads on straight forever, so Oscar did take part in a few adventures of his own before the series wrapped after nine seasons.

As The Paper premieres on September 4, catch up with Oscar and refresh your memory about what happened to him in the series finale of The Office.

What happened to Oscar at the end of The Office finale?

The trivia-loving math nerd had just been promoted to Chief Accountant at the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin, and was given his own office by new boss Dwight Schrute. Oscar was planning to make an even bigger career leap by running for Pennsylvania State Senate, and his campaign headquarters was located in his Dunder Mifflin office.

Despite years of bickering with fellow accountant Angela and then having an affair with her senator ex-husband, their friendship was cemented in the finale when it was revealed that Oscar was the godfather of her and Dwight's son, Philip.

Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) and Michael Scott (Steve Carell) appear on The Office Season 7 Episode 22 "Goodbye Michael, Part 2". Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He also shared his impressive skills with origami.

"You take something ordinary, like a piece of paper. It's not much, but if you see it in the right way," he said as he folded a crane. "And that's what you did with this documentary. But seriously, you made a nine year documentary and you couldn't once show me doing my origami?"

Since the finale, Oscar has clearly relocated from Pennsylvania to Ohio for his new gig.

What is Oscar up to on The Paper?

How Oscar wound up in Ohio has yet to be seen, but after his promotion on The Office, he's now Head Accountant at the Truth Teller. And that's not his only role there: As an August 15 post on Peacock's Instagram account revealed, Oscar's also working the arts and leisure beat, which seems right for one of the founding members of the Finer Things Club.

He's also very displeased to see the documentary crew show up. In the first trailer for The Paper, he jumps out of his seat as a camera approaches him.

"Not again," he says. "I'm not agreeing to any of this. I will make this unusable!"

Barry (Duane Shepard Sr.) and Oscar (Oscar Nunez) appear in The Paper Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

One thing that hasn't changed is that Oscar is still surrounded by weirdo coworkers, played by a cast that also includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Melvin Gregg, and Alex Edelman — and few of them have newspaper experience beyond having written a paper in junior high.

Office fans know that an annoyed Oscar is the best Oscar, so this is going to be fun.

