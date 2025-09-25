What Happened to Mehcad Brooks' Det. Jalen Shaw on Law & Order?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Jalen Shaw is off the Manhattan beat, and here's how the 2-7 addresses his absence in Season 25 of Law & Order.

Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) has left Law & Order's fearless 2-7, and the squad is feeling the loss of one of their brightest heroes.

Shaw arrived in Season 22 of Law & Order and served as a 27th Precinct mainstay for several seasons. The detective's cool-headed interrogation style and moral conviction made him an instant standout. For three seasons, Shaw's tenacity and passion for delivering justice to victims made him a dynamite addition to the unit as he closed cases with impressive panache. After Shaw was partnered with Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), they were an investigative force to be reckoned with, becoming an even more unstoppable unit under the command of Maura Tierney's Lt. Jessica Brady. But in the Season 25 premiere, it's revealed that Shaw is no longer on active duty at the 27th Precinct.

But unlike some of Law & Order's more explosive detective exits — marked by intense courtroom drama or jaw-dropping death — Shaw's departure is as straightforward as he was. Shaw's absence is addressed early on, and fans can catch up on the details from Law & Order's Season 25 premiere, below:

Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) appears in Law & Order Season 24 Episode 5 "Report Card". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

What happened to Detective Jalen Shaw on Law & Order? In Law & Order Season 25, Episode 1 ("Street Justice"), Lt. Jessica Brady explains to Riley that Shaw has accepted a new job in Brooklyn. “I just spoke to Shaw, something opened up over at the 88, and he’s gonna take it,” Brady informed Riley as the squad caught wind of the murder of a recently acquitted suspect. “I knew he wanted to get back to Brooklyn, so good for him," Riley said, before adding, "I’m gonna miss that guy, though." Riley doesn't appear too shocked by Shaw's departure, wishing his buddy well in his new chapter in a different borough.

Mehcad Brooks on wrapping Season 24 of Law & Order: "A pleasure and privilege"

Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) on Law & Order Season 24, Episode 16. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When filming on Law & Order Season 24 wrapped, Brooks shared a heartwarming post on social media featuring a photo of him, Scott, and Tierney, all three detectives beaming ear to ear while holding each other tight as an elite squad.

"That’s a wrap on Season 24. What an amazing, intense and deeply grounding experience," Brooks shared on Instagram in April 2025. "It’s a pleasure and privilege to share the screen with such talented and hardworking artists and such an intrepid crew who truly care about what we are co-creating."

Scott also shared the same snapshot to his Instagram, with the caption: "What a way to wrap a season. These two are the best. Lots of laughs with this crew, which def made the long hard days a hell of a lot brighter. Here’s to my squad at the 27! @mehcadbrooks and the amazing Maura Tierney."

Brooks' charm spanned across the franchise lines; he made friends with SVU icon Mariska Hargitay during Law & Order's Season 24 crossover with the smash spin-off. Hargitay was blown away by Brooks' kindness, telling TODAY that Brooks is an "amazing specimen."

"Every time I see him I'm just like I just want to run into his arms and have him hold me because, because he can. And so, I was like, 'Can I come and jump in your arms?' And he's like, 'Sure,'" Hargitay laughed while recalling a behind-the-scenes Dirty Dancing recreation she shared with Brooks.

"It's like acting with a superhero," Hargitay continued. "He's so much fun and so kind and so sweet, and it's really been a joy to get to know him."

The cast appears on Law & Order Season 25. Photo: NBC

