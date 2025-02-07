What Happened to Kelsea Ballerini? Why She's Postponed Tour Dates

The rookie Voice Coach is taking some much-needed time to recover from being sick.

In a series of February 6 Instagram Stories, The Voice Coach Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had to pull herself off stage during her concert stop in Buffalo, New York due to sickness — ultimately ending her concert prematurely. In a heartfelt apology to her fans, she revealed that the Buffalo show and the next two dates of her Kelsea Ballerini Live tour would be postponed until later in the spring.

"Buffalo, I am so, so, sorry that I could not finish the show tonight," she said. "I am sicker than I am trying to be and I did not want to let anyone down tonight. I just got through the first few songs, and I couldn't do it. I'm so sorry, but I never want to give you a half-assed show."

Ballerini was visibly crushed as she told fans in the Northeast about the unexpected change of plans.

"So we are rescheduling tonight, Buffalo, tomorrow, Pittsburgh and the next day, Toronto, to the end of the tour, April 11th, 12th and 13th," Ballerini explained before making her fans a promise.

"I will make them the best shows I've ever played in my whole life," she vowed. "I will put out every stop for you and I will make it so worth it. I'm gonna' go rest now and get better so I can really show up for the rest of this tour."

"I hope you understand," she added before she ended her Instagram Story. "Thank you for the grace to be human and I love you."

Kelsea Ballerini admits she's not used to her newfound fame

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the The 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on February 2, 2025. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images

Ballerini's star power is getting bigger seemingly every day. During a recent sit-down conversation with TODAY's Willie Geist, she explained how she's still getting used to the public interest in her, especially interest revolving around her relationship with actor Chase Stokes.

"I'm not used to the interest in me as a person," Ballerini confessed. "For a long time, I was used to being the girl that sings 'Peter Pan' for people, and I loved that role, but as far as the floodgates that opened up as far as human me — girl me — it's different now. And so, I'm still getting my footing on how to share things, what I share, my relationship, and all that stuff."