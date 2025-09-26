How Ice T's Sgt. Fin Tutuola Ends Up in the Hospital in SVU's Shocking Premiere

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

During Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Season 27 premiere, viewers were met with a brutal and unexpected twist: Sgt. Fin Tutuola (Ice T) became one of the episode's victims.

While the heroes of SVU are typically the ones to help victims, Tutuola landed in the hospital during the Season 27 premiere, and it had viewers reeling. Fortunately, Fin soon recovered from his injuries, but the incident set off a chain of events that landed him in serious hot water with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), his longtime ride-or-die.

Find out everything that happened to Fin during the Season 27 premiere of SVU, below:

Sgt. Fin Tutuola was brutally beaten after a horrifying setup

After the precinct gathered at the wake of Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek), Tutuola bid his friends goodnight. As Fin walked home, he stumbled upon what appeared to be an assault unfolding in the park. As the woman screamed for help, Fin's instincts took over as he stepped in to protect her, aiming his weapon at what seemed to be an aggressor while ordering the woman to safety.

But the situation flipped in an instant after Fin realized, a moment too late, that it was a setup and the pair was working together. The duo then ambushed Fin before he could react, brutally disarming and beating him before fleeing with his service weapon. Left bleeding in the street, viewers watched with bated breath to see what happened to their beloved Fin.

Fin tried keeping Benson in the dark after losing his weapon

Fin was whisked to the hospital, where he woefully told Benson and his detectives, Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane) and Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano), about what happened. The one detail Fin failed to mention to his Captain, however, was how his gun had been stolen. Aware that the arrival of a new Detective Chief had placed Benson and her squad under a microscope, Fin felt he was protecting his Captain by keeping her in the dark.

Once Benson left the hospital, Fin filled in Bruno and Velasco on the loss of his weapon, encouraging them to investigate the criminal pair and get the gun back before any alarms were raised. Bruno and Velasco got to work, all while carefully keeping their Sergeant's under-the-table side quest hidden from Benson. But if there's anything Benson absolutely can't stand, it's secrets, and with 27 years of investigations behind her, she's preternaturally talented at uncovering them.

While investigating a separate case, Benson connected with NYPD Intelligence Unit Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), who revealed she had some uncomfortable news for her friend. Right after Bruno and Velasco found Fin's gun and returned it to his desk, the Intelligence Unit caught wind of Fin losing his service weapon. After Rollins asked Benson if she knew it had been stolen, Benson gravely confirmed that she was none the wiser.

Benson confronted Fin about his missing gun

Benson has weathered countless crises as the SVU Captain, but Fin's silence about the gun cut deep due to the trust she's had in her Sergeant. It wasn't just a procedural lapse in judgment — it was a personal blow. Benson visited Fin in the hospital to confront him about the lack of communication, questioning how he could jeopardize the trust they've built over the past two decades.

By withholding details from Benson, Fin had not only undermined that hard-won bond but also placed the squad at risk. Benson saw it as more than a breach of protocol but a betrayal of their friendship. Fin apologized for not keeping Benson in the loop, promising her that he would win his Captain's trust back.

The moment sets up some simmering tension between Captain and Sergeant that promises fascinating emotional fallout well beyond the Season 27 premiere, and fans can't wait to see what happens to Fin and Liv next.

