What Happened to Herrmann Last Season on Chicago Fire? (RECAP)

For 14 seasons and counting, Chicago Fire fans have known they can count on Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to be an anchor of Firehouse 51. But Herrmann's journey in Season 13 of Chicago Fire was especially compelling as he contemplated becoming a Chief.

How to Watch Watch the Season 14 premiere of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, October 1 at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

As one of the show's longest-running firefighters, Herrmann has always been the glue that binds the Firehouse 51 family together. Equal parts comic relief, heartfelt wisdom, and stubborn resolve, Herrmann can be trusted to get the job done, but in Season 13 of Chicago Fire, Herrmann's resilience was tested like never before. On top of slinging beers at Molly's and leading blood-pumping rescues all around the city, Herrmann navigated some professional hurdles unlike ever before.

RELATED: This Chicago Fire Actor Invited the Newest Star to a "Really Nice" Big Cast Dinner

Between the challenges of the job, firehouse shake-ups, and being tapped as 51's future Chief, all eyes were on Herrmann to see how he'd navigate the chaos in Season 13 of Chicago Fire.

Herrmann prepared to take the Captain's exam under Chief Pascal

Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

After Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) was promoted in Chicago Fire Season 12, he told Herrmann that he'd love to see him become 51's Chief someday. But before Herrmann could do that, need to take the Captain's exam to qualify.

Season 13 picked up with Herrmann dragging his feet toward this prospect. Not only was Herrmann pleased with the commanding style of 51's new Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), but the idea of filling Boden's shoes was incredibly overwhelming to him. Viewers soon learned there were layers to Herrmann's hesitance as Herrmann worked toward the Captain's exam.

Herrmann passed the Captain's exam alongside Mouch

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

After rigorous studying and plenty of pep talks from Pascal and his fellow 51 veteran Mouch (Christian Stolte), Herrmann gathered the confidence to take the Captain's exam. Meanwhile, Mouch decided it was time for him to move up the CFD ranks, as well, choosing to take the Lieutenant exam.

While Herrmann was happy for Mouch, his decision to rank up posed an interesting predicament: There were only three officer posts at Firehouse 51, then occupied by Herrmann, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). Stella and Severide weren't leaving anytime soon, so where would Mouch go?

As expected, Mouch and Herrmann both passed their exams with flying colors. As Mouch began picking up Lieutenant shifts at other firehouses, Herrmann began to noodle a long-term solution. There were simply too many officers at Firehouse 51, and instead of seeing someone forcibly transferred, Herrmann took matters into his own hands.

Herrmann stepped down as Captain to allow Mouch time to shine

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appears in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 11. Photo: Adrian Burrows/NBC

After passing the Captain's exam, Pascal took Herrmann under his wing, even allowing Herrmann to pick up some of the Chief's administrative paperwork from time to time. During Chicago Fire's crossover with P.D. and Chicago Med, Pascal had Herrmann shadow him while addressing a building fire, leading to a thrilling rescue. But did Herrmann plan on forcing Pascal from his post? Pascal had settled in quite nicely.

As Herrmann accepted that he didn't feel he needed to become Chief soon, he realized a way to solve two problems at once.

In Chicago Fire's Season 13 finale, Herrmann visited Mouch to let him know that he stepped down from Captain to firefighter to allow Mouch to become a Lieutenant on Engine 51. Mouch was tearfully confused, but Herrmann assured him that he'd gotten his fair share of time as a commanding officer. Herrmann had been given every opportunity to lead, but now it was Mouch's turn, and Herrmann was just grateful to be along for the ride.

Find out what happens to Herrmann next by watching Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.