Suits LA Reveals Eddie’s Tragic Fate in the Series Finale

For years, Suits LA’s Ted Black has been tormented by his brother’s death — now, we fully understand why.

Fans saw Eddie’s heartbreaking final moments and learned the unfathomable role his father played in the death in the series’ final episode, capping off Ted’s (Stephen Amell) journey toward forgiveness as he conquered the ghosts of his past.

Eddie, played by Carson A. Egan, often served as the legal drama’s moral center, inspiring Ted to be the best version of himself whether it was in flashbacks to the past or through Ted’s present day visions of his dead brother as he tried to navigate life without him.

Although fans quickly learned that Eddie was killed years earlier as part of the fallout for Ted’s decision to target a powerful New York mob boss, the full extent of the circumstances surrounding his death weren’t revealed until the finale.

SPOILER ALERT: The rest of this article will discuss the events of the Suits LA finale.

How Did Ted Black’s Brother Eddie Die?

Ted’s decision to go after Pellegrini in court, sending him to prison, had unwittingly made the former prosecutor the target of a hit — but it would be Eddie who paid the ultimate price.

Tragically, the night Eddie was killed, both brothers were supposed to go out to dinner with their dad, a man who had yet to step up to the plate as a father.

Their dad’s final wish before he was sent off to begin his own prison sentence for stock manipulation had been a meal out on the town with his boys, but after arriving at Ted’s apartment, their dad, played by Matt Letscher, suddenly changed course, asking to go out only with Ted. He promised to take Eddie out to breakfast the next morning, but said he had some important things to talk about with Ted that he couldn’t say if Eddie joined them.

Despite his dad’s obvious flaws, Eddie continued to see the best in his father and happily agreed to stay behind at Ted’s apartment, watching tv, ordering pizza and maybe even dressing up like his heroic younger brother. Ted promised he would call and check on him later.

At dinner, Ted and his dad were making progress at mending their fractured relationship and his father even promised to make regular phone calls to Eddie, who he’d admitted he’d once been ashamed of, during his time behind bars. But just as it looked like the dinner would be deemed a success, Ted realized he’d forgotten to call Eddie. Before he could remedy the situation, he got a call from FBI agent Kevin (Troy Winbush) urging him to get out of his apartment. Kevin had learned that Pellegrini — a man who had a habit of ordering others to blow up his enemies — had taken out a hit on Ted that was supposed to be carried out that night.

Realizing that Eddie was actually the one in danger, Kevin and Ted each rushed to the apartment, with Kevin placing an unanswered call to Eddie along the way. They both arrived outside the apartment building at the same time. Eddie was visible in the window, wearing his brother’s suit and smiling at the television, before an explosion went off engulfing the entire apartment in flames.

What Role Did Ted Black’s Dad Have in Eddie’s Death?

Eddie’s death was a heartbreaking tragedy, but Ted began to suspect there was more behind it after his father skipped out on the funeral.

When Ted went to confront him, his father guiltily admitted he just couldn’t face it. After seeing his reaction, the final pieces of the puzzle finally fell together for him. Ted realized his dad had changed their plans at the last minute because he knew about the hit and was willing to sacrifice one son to save the other.

“I did it to protect you,” his father said. “They were gonna set that bomb off and if I hadn’t done what I did, you both would have died.”

When Ted asked why his father didn’t warn him so they could save Eddie too, his dad said he knew Pellegrini was out for blood and wouldn’t have been satisfied.

“They weren’t gonna stop until they killed someone,” he said, before adding “I had to make a choice.”

A furious Ted shoved his dad against a waiting car and accused him of murdering Eddie.

But Ted’s dad had no regrets. Ted — the son he had long considered to be more valuable — was still alive.

It was the final straw for Ted, who ended their relationship right there on the sidewalk.

“Go rot in prison. Never contact me, never write me, never think of me,” he told him. “As far as I’m concerned, you’re dead.”

How do Kevin and Stuart honor Eddie’s memory?

It wasn’t the only relationship to suffer as a result of Eddie’s death. Kevin was so furious, he went after Vinnie Santoro (Alexander Bertrand), the man believed to have planted the bomb, nearly beating him to death. The move cost him his job with the FBI.

Yet, when he later admitted to Ted that he felt guilty because he suspected Pellegrini’s men might have been coming after Ted earlier, but chose not to warn him because it wasn’t confirmed, Ted had a hard time forgiving his friend.

As fans remember from the series’ earlier episodes, Ted and his dad never reconciled and his ailing father passed away alone, having destroyed all the meaningful relationships in his life. In one last move to stay connected to Ted, he appointed Ted’s best friend Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) to handle his estate.

Ted wanted nothing to do with the man’s money, but in the final episode, Kevin and Stuart teamed up in the present day to find the perfect way to honor Eddie. They used his dad’s money to get Eddie’s favorite childhood park named in his honor, with plenty of park upgrades and a football field for others to enjoy for years to come.

Ted was so moved by the gesture that he finally absolved Kevin and Stuart of all their perceived past wrongs against him, choosing instead to look toward the future.