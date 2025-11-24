What Happened to Dustin Dale Gaspard During Voice Knockout Rehearsals?

It must have been a Mega Disappointment to miss meeting his Mega Mentor Joe Walsh, but health always comes first. Team Niall Artist Dustin Dale Gaspard was under the weather when it came time to rehearse for the Knockout round of The Voice Season 28, so he stayed home to recuperate instead of coming in to the studio.

"Dustin wasn’t feeling very well and is not gonna make it to the rehearsal," explained his Coach, Niall Horan, who caught the singer on FaceTime for a check-in.

"I feel a lot better. Sorry I couldn’t make it, man. I really wanted to be a part of everything and to hang out and talk about the song," said the Louisiana native, who chose The Black Crowes' 1990 hit "She Talks To Angels" for his Knockout. “There’s a lot of lyrical depth that I really feel connected to, and also blues-y undertones,” he explained.

"You have to get better before we worry about any of that. We still have time to rehearse," Horan assured him. Fortunately, he was back in time to rehearse on stage with his guitar and his harmonica, and was seemingly back in full force by the time of the actual performance.

Dustin Dale Gaspard is a one-of-a-kind Voice Artist

Dustin Dale Gaspard appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

The Cow Island resident earned chair turns from all four Coaches with his "swamp pup"-style singing, a Cajun-inflected rhythm-and-blues New Orleans type of bluegrass that's never been heard on the show before. He's the first Voice Artist to sing in Cajun French.

During a recent visit to the "Louisiane" podcast, Gaspard reflected on the feeling he had when he switched into French during his Blind Audition and his life changed forever, recalling, "When I sang in French, I started to tear up, and then I saw a big light, and all the emotions that I was dissociating myself from to be a part of this extremely nerve-wracking moment in my life, they all just came flooded back in, and I just heard myself ,like, 'Wow. We did it.'"

"This big, I’m not even kidding, there’s this big light, and I’m just staring at it, thinking — it’s above the chairs — 'Wow, OK, well, what’s next? Where does my life go because all my dreams have all come true,'" he continued, explaining, "And then I blinked the tears away, and it was all the chairs turning around...It was a really amazing moment. That was the most surprised I’ve ever been in my life."