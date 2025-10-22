Where Was Chief Dom Pascal on Chicago Fire This Week? (October 22)

Chihards can't get enough of Dermot Mulroney's passionate Chief Dom Pascal on Chicago Fire.

Firehouse 51's fearless Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) has stolen hearts on Chicago Fire, so you better believe his passionate team of first responders feels his absence when he's gone.

Since his Season 13 debut on Chicago Fire, Chief Dom Pascal has emerged as a One Chicago fan favorite thanks to his infallible dedication and enigmatic nature. He's as mysterious as he is trustworthy, but he's guided Firehouse 51 through dozens of blood-pumping calls. Viewers have watched Pascal navigate heartbreaks both in and out of uniform, but as changes in the city legislature have seismic impacts on the Chicago Fire Department in Season 11, Pascal has been wading through a flurry of twists and turns that have shaken up Firehouse 51's happy harmony.

Here's why he was M.I.A. during the October 22 episode of Chicago Fire:

Where was Chief Dom Pascal on Chicago Fire? (October 22)

Chihards didn't have to wait long to learn that Pascal would be out of office in Season 14, Episode 4 ("Mercy") after Firehouse 51 paramedics Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Lizzie Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) arrived at the station eager to kickstart a new medic program after being granted permission to train a firefighter on EMS protocol so that they could serve as back-up medics in the field.

All they needed was their Chief's sign-off on the firefighter of their choosing. After Violet explained they'd need to touch base with Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) to get going, Novak grew confused by the chain of command.

“Pascal put him in charge while he’s gone,” Violet explained.

“Severide as boss, I wonder what that’s gonna be like," Novak mused.

Severide selected Capp for the training, initially confusing the paramedics. Capp is one of 51's biggest class clowns, but they trained him successfully. They later learned Severide had chosen Capp specifically because of his hard-to-train history — if they could train Capp, they could train literally anyone.

Severide knows the ins and outs of Firehouse 51 better than anyone, so he's taken to the helm very naturally.

Chief Dom Pascal is picking up the slack at neighboring firehouses

Viewers got a warning about Pascal's absence from Firehouse 51 in last week's episode "In The Blood," when Pascal met the Chicago mayor's Chief of Staff, Ms. Annette Davis (Annabeth Gish), and caught wind of some shocking administrative shake-ups on the horizon.

Pascal hung out with Severide to give him the down low: the CFD was consolidating their Battalion Chiefs, forcing the remaining Chiefs to pick up the slack at neighboring firehouses.

While several CFD Chiefs lost their jobs, Pascal was luckily not on the chopping block. But he isn't exactly being rewarded for his hard work while being torn away from Firehouse 51. While Severide was thankful Pascal would be remaining at the CFD, Pascal warned him of some upcoming absences due to the administrative overhauls.

"I'm not gonna be here for all the day-to-day. I'm counting on you to step up and take that role, Lieutenant," Pascal told Severide, adding that he'd been impressed with all of his hard work lately. He trusted that Firehouse 51 would be in capable hands.

“I won't let you down, Chief," Severide promised, and he's delivered on that oath ever since. As a Firehouse 51 O.G. and one of the most heroic firefighters at the Windy City station, Pascal was smart for passing the baton to Severide.

