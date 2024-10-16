What Happened to Voight's Wife, Camille, on Chicago P.D.?

Looking at the latest Voight-focused Chicago P.D. episode (Season 12 episode, Episode 4's "The After") it seems we're in for another case that will bring up a ghost from his past: His wife, Camille. Airing Wednesday, October 16 at 10/9c, Voight (Jason Beghe) is involved in an investigation that's eerily similar to a case he worked 15 years prior, right after his wife's death.

When opening up to TV Insider about the episode, Beghe said: “He knew that he took the case before he should have been back to work, but he needed the work because he couldn’t feel the feelings. It was too much. He thinks] that he failed to get the bad guy and solve the case and effect justice because he was mentally, emotionally inhibited by the grief. All of that is now coming back.”

ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) will also be by his side throughout the case, as he grapples with these painful memories.

What happened to Voight's wife, Camille?

Voight married Camille, an elementary school teacher, just six months after they met while being stuck on the L-train. She sadly died in the time before the events of Chicago P.D., so fans never met her. Initially, it was believed she passed from cancer, but it was later uncovered that what led to her death was much more sinister.

In Season 3, Episode 10's "I Am God" (the third and final episode of a One Chicago crossover event) it's revealed that Camille was likely the victim of serial killer and oncologist Dr. Dean Reybold. Reybold would overdose his patients — who didn't actually have cancer — with unnecessary chemo treatments, unbeknownst to them or their loved ones.

The tragedy of being a widower has clearly deeply affected Voight, with her memory never being far from his mind throughout the 12 seasons. In a touching ode to her in Season 2, Episode 5's "An Honest Woman," Voight gave their son, Justin, his mother's ring after it was recovered from robbers. Justin later used it to propose to his wife, Olive.

"This is a person who has completely changed Voight's life," Beghe tells NBC Insider about his character. "So, everything you see in Voight is colored by her, you know? She was one of the few people who he fully let in. They changed each other, I'm sure. The fact that it's brought the forefront of his mind, it kind of tenderizes him, which is a double-edged sword because it makes him more vulnerable, but that makes him more prone — and probably subconsciously — determined to put up his armor."

Has Voight ever dated or had a girlfriend on Chicago P.D.?

The head of the Intelligence Unit has remained single throughout the entirety of the series, save for glimpses of chemistry with some women here and there — including Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) during a special SVU meets Chicago P.D. crossover event. The two worked together with their teams to investigate a serial killer case that crossed state lines.

"There was a lot of warmth, maybe even could be construed as flirtation,” Beghe told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Things get so serious and rough by the time we’re back in New York that we don’t have a lot of time for the lighter enjoyment of things. It’s a very distressing and personally wrenching experience particularly for the characters in Chicago."

However, the closest Voight has gotten to a potential romantic relationship in recent seasons is with Chapman, who we met in Season 11. Chapman was a clear source of support for Voight during a traumatic serial killer case, even showing up at his home and being frustrated by his efforts to "push her away."

"I don't know what the hell is happening, and I don't think [Voight] does either," showrunner Gwen Sigan told NBC Insider. "What's just so interesting and fun to play with is that they have a chemistry, and so far it's been very much a work chemistry. And it's been something that he trusts her in a lot of ways. I think she's proven herself to him and vice versa. But there's also, to me, always this level of interest in each other. They have this interest and this trust that just doesn't come naturally, probably to either of them."

Sigan continued, "I love that her as a character is confident enough to call him out on things... He gets blinders on, and especially when he's working a case where he can often not take in what's happening around him, and not see how his actions are going to affect the people around him. And so I love that she calls him out on that... I think takes Voight off guard."