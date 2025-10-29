In Chicago P.D. 's latest (Season 13, Episode 5's "Miami") Atwater was left considering the next big step in his life

What Happened to Atwater After That Steamy Chicago P.D. Scene — and What Did It Mean?

Season 13 of Chicago P.D. has been jam-packed with twists and turns, and it has Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) thinking about where his journey is taking him next.

Between taking care of his father and siblings and tackling every Intelligence Unit case with dedication, Atwater's priorities have always been centered around others. In Season 13's "Miami," Atwater reconnected with a friend from the police academy who knew about his tendency to put himself on the back burner. She challenged that trait after telling him she was leaving Chicago for a new chapter in Florida. It had Atwater thinking: What did his next chapter look like?

Chicago P.D.'s October 29 episode may leave some viewers pondering Atwater's future in the Windy City after he received an enticing offer to start over. Here's what happened:

Kevin Atwater finds a new love connection with Officer Fox on Chicago P.D.

After reconnecting with an old colleague, Officer Fox (Karen Obilom), Atwater was shocked to discover she was moving away from Chicago. Atwater said that the city was his home, so he couldn't imagine leaving. Fox encouraged him to entertain the idea: If he could start over, what would he do differently? Before he could answer, they witnessed a bombing and were swiftly recruited for a blood-pumping investigation.

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Fox (Karen Obilom) appear on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 5. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

By the end of the episode, Atwater and Fox worked with Intelligence to track down the bomber. During a shootout with the suspect, Fox got injured and Atwater followed her to Med. After plenty of flirtation, he brought up their conversation from the beginning of the episode. Atwater confessed he never really thought about his future because, as the caregiver of his family, he never had the time.

Atwater gets invited to leave Chicago for Florida

Fox encouraged Atwater to start considering himself more, inviting the Intelligence Unit mainstay to join her in Miami. Atwater chuckled at the tempting thought, asking Fox if she wanted to grab a drink first. Fox coyly said she had a better idea, joining him back at his apartment, where the ended up sleeping together.

At the end of the episode, Atwater woke up to discover Fox had already left. He then he spotted an orange on his bedside table (a clever nod to The Sunshine State), with a Post-It Note from Fox that read: "Come visit Miami anytime." However, before he could even full digest his night and the implications of her words, he got a call from Voight, bringing him back to the reality of his life in Chicago.

Fox (Karen Obilom) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 5 "Miami". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

After such a whirlwind encounter, many Chihards may be wondering if Atwater will be tempted to leave Chicago because of his newfound love connection's invitation. Fortunately, based on his adamance to stick to his roots, it doesn't seem like Atwater is leaving the Windy City anytime soon. However, the hope is that he and Fox find their way back to each other at some point in the future.

Chicago P.D.'s showrunner talks about Kevin Atwater's "next chapter" in Season 13

During NBC Insider's chat with P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan, she explained that Atwater's upcoming storyline will center around his shift in headspace.

"I think he's in a time of his life where he's sort of discovering maybe there is 'more that I wanted than what I have,' you know?" Sigan said.

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 5. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Atwater has never been one to complain or seem ungrateful, but after years of putting everyone else first, how would his life look differently if that changed?

"[Atwater is thinking] 'I've spent so many years devoted to my family and to the people around me and making sure everyone's okay, and what is the next chapter for me?" Sigan explained, setting the stage for Atwater's thrilling Season 13 storyline.

