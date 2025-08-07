Breaking Down JaNa and Kenny's Anniversary Dinner on Beyond the Villa

In the latest Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Episode 5's "Back in the Saddle, Baby!", JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez celebrated their nine month anniversary with a romantic dinner. The night started out smoothly, with JaNa praising how Kenny's communication had grown since they first started dating.

"I pride myself in being mature, but I think you're teaching me patience," she said. "Whenever you're quiet, or I'll ask you a question and you're very nonchalant with the answer, I automatically think the worst. Lately, you do such a good job of telling me straight up how you feel, whereas the first three months were stress, and we barely got to see each other, and when we did see each other, it was always me to cause some problem."

Kenny was quick to add, "I had something to do with it, too," causing JaNa to quip, "You did, but then I can't say that because then I sound like a b***h. I'm just kidding."

Kenny explains why he wanted his own apartment in L.A.

JaNa Craig arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada; Kenny Rodriguez attends "Love Island USA" Cast In Conversation With Remi Bader at 92NY on August 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The conversation became tense when the pair started talking about living separately while in L.A. It was revealed in the series premiere that it was primarily Kenny's choice to stay in apartments right next to each other, rather than together. The couple had been long distance since leaving the Love Island villa, with JaNa based in Las Vegas and Kenny having apartments in both Dallas and his native New York City.

"It's been a year from since we were on TV, and for me at least, it took some time to warmup and get used to the cameras being in our face," he told NBC Insider in early July. "I think it was a bit too soon. Especially to film that as well. I think it's a lot to live with someone, work, and film with someone in your own space. And so really, that's where I was coming from. Luckily, JaNa was very understanding with that."

However, in Episode 4's "My Man, My Man, My Man — Is Leaving!", JaNa revealed that when he called to break the news about wanting separate spaces, she burst into tears while in the grocery story and immediately called her bestie Leah Kateb.

"I was so confused, and maybe like humiliated and embarrassed," she said during a show confessional. "I had dreams of what the summer would be of us living together. Everything but the ring. Silly me."

What happened during JaNa and Kenny's anniversary on Beyond the Villa?

During their nine month anniversary dinner, the 28-year-old confessed she was beginning to come around to the idea of living separately.

"Remember in the beginning when you full on said no, I just started bawling crying and then I hung up? Obviously I jumped the gun, I should have just listened to what you had to say, but I was so frustrated, I think I was really embarrassed," she said. "And now I guess I do like the separation and space after we spend the whole night together, I come back to your room and you have yours, it's fine."

Kenny then said he'd told Leah's boyfriend, Miguel Harichi, that they both wanted space. JaNa quickly disagreed, telling him she wanted to be "smothered in your space."

Kenny responded, "I voiced to him I wanted separation from you."

Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig appear on Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 1 Episode 1 "You’re So Last Summer". Photo: Casey Durkin/Peacock

JaNa replied, "I just would hate for you to start telling our friends, 'Oh, me and JaNa decided that we both want to be separate.' I called Leah crying in the grocery store the second you told me that, so she knows what it is, and I'm more than confident Miguel was right next to her."

Kenny became quiet and the date quickly came to an end with JaNa confessing, "I promise we would have more problems if we lived together."

Later on as the two left the restaurant, a producer asked JaNa what was wrong with the 25-year-old.

"I have no idea," she responded. "Whenever he gets upset, he gets very, very quiet first."



It looks like JaNa will be opening up to PPG again, as she's seen in the preview saying someone is "giving me, like, serial killer vibes."

New episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa stream every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. exclusively on Peacock.