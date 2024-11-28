Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
What Dog Breed Has Won the Most at the National Dog Show?
Roughly 200 dog breeds are competing for Best in Show at the 2024 National Dog Show, airing on NBC.
The National Dog Show presented by Purina is one of the cutest traditions we look forward to watching every Thanksgiving. For over 20 years, NBC has aired the competition, where one winning pooch is declared “Best in Show.”
Looking back at past National Dog Shows, which breed has won the most? And how do the judges decide the winner? Well, there's one breed group that’s dominated the Best in Show title at the National Dog Show. Below is a breakdown of every winner since 2002 and the dog breeds that have been leading the pack.
Which dog breed has won Best in Show the most at the National Dog Show?
Since the National Dog Show’s first televised broadcast on NBC in 2002, a variety of dog breeds have won Best in Show. However, in the last 21 years, one breed has come out on top: the terrier group. Seven terriers have won Best in Show, including 2023’s winner Stache, a Sealyham Terrier from Pennsylvania. Dogs from the Non-Sporting and Hound Groups come in second place with four Best in Show wins each.
When it comes to a breed specific winner, there’s a three-way tie between the Scottish Deerhound, the Bulldog, and the Wire Fox Terrier. Each breed has won Best in Show twice.
Below is a full list of Best in Show winners and their breeds since NBC’s broadcast of the National Dog Show in 2002:
2023: Stache, a Sealyham Terrier (Terrier Group)
2022: Winston, a French Bulldog (Non-sporting Group)
2021: Claire, a Scottish Deerhound (Non-sporting Group)
2020: Claire, a Scottish Deerhound (Non-sporting Group)
2019: Thor, a Bulldog (Working Group Winner)
2018: Whiskey, a Whippet (Hound Group)
2017: Newton, a Brussels Griffon (Toy Group)
2016: Gia, a Greyhound (Hound Group)
2015: Charlie, a Skye Terrier (Terrier Group)
2014: Nathan, a Bloodhound (Hound Group)
2013: Jewel, an American Foxhound (Hound Group)
2012: Sky, a Wire Fox Terrier (Terrier Group)
2011: Eira, a Wire Fox Terrier (Terrier Group)
2010: Clooney, an Irish Setter (Sporting Group)
2009: Sadie, a Scottish Terrier (Terrier Group)
2008: Holly, a Pointer (Sporting Group)
2007: Swizzel, an Australian Shepherd (Herding Group)
2006: Vikki, a Toy Poodle (Toy Group)
2005: Rufus, a Colored Bull Terrier (Terrier Group)
2004: Gracie, a Smooth Fox Terrier (Terrier Group)
2003: Raisin, a Doberman (Working Group)
2002: Miki, a Standard Poodle (Non-sporting Group)
How does a dog win Best in Show at the National Dog Show?
All breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) are allowed to compete in the National Dog Show, once they’re officially registered with the organization and meet a few other requirements.
Once at the competition, dogs are judged on their appearance, temperament, and structure as it relates to their breed’s standards. With roughly 200 dog breeds competing in the 2024 National Dog Show, there’s a lot to consider.
“The judges examine the dogs and place them according to how closely each dog compares with the judge’s mental image of the perfect dog as described in the breed’s official standard,” the National Dog Show website explains. “The judges are looking for characteristics that allow the dog to perform the function for which his or her breed was bred.”
How to watch the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving
Since 2002, the National Dog Show has aired on Thanksgiving Day, and 2024 is no different.
You watch the National Dog Show on Thursday, November 28, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., in all time zones, on NBC and Peacock, directly after the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.