What Dog Breed Has Won the Most at the National Dog Show?

Which dog breed has won Best in Show the most at the National Dog Show?

Since the National Dog Show’s first televised broadcast on NBC in 2002, a variety of dog breeds have won Best in Show. However, in the last 21 years, one breed has come out on top: the terrier group. Seven terriers have won Best in Show, including 2023’s winner Stache, a Sealyham Terrier from Pennsylvania. Dogs from the Non-Sporting and Hound Groups come in second place with four Best in Show wins each.

When it comes to a breed specific winner, there’s a three-way tie between the Scottish Deerhound, the Bulldog, and the Wire Fox Terrier. Each breed has won Best in Show twice.

Below is a full list of Best in Show winners and their breeds since NBC’s broadcast of the National Dog Show in 2002:

2023: Stache, a Sealyham Terrier (Terrier Group)

2022: Winston, a French Bulldog (Non-sporting Group)

2021: Claire, a Scottish Deerhound (Non-sporting Group)

2020: Claire, a Scottish Deerhound (Non-sporting Group)

2019: Thor, a Bulldog (Working Group Winner)

2018: Whiskey, a Whippet (Hound Group)

2017: Newton, a Brussels Griffon (Toy Group)

2016: Gia, a Greyhound (Hound Group)

2015: Charlie, a Skye Terrier (Terrier Group)

2014: Nathan, a Bloodhound (Hound Group)

2013: Jewel, an American Foxhound (Hound Group)

2012: Sky, a Wire Fox Terrier (Terrier Group)

2011: Eira, a Wire Fox Terrier (Terrier Group)

2010: Clooney, an Irish Setter (Sporting Group)

2009: Sadie, a Scottish Terrier (Terrier Group)

2008: Holly, a Pointer (Sporting Group)

2007: Swizzel, an Australian Shepherd (Herding Group)

2006: Vikki, a Toy Poodle (Toy Group)

2005: Rufus, a Colored Bull Terrier (Terrier Group)

2004: Gracie, a Smooth Fox Terrier (Terrier Group)

2003: Raisin, a Doberman (Working Group)

2002: Miki, a Standard Poodle (Non-sporting Group)