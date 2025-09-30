Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out what's at stake for the ten ambitious contestants in the new competition reality show airing on Tuesdays and Fridays this fall.

What Does the Winner of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Get? A Cash Prize and...

NBC's new competition reality show, On Brand With Jimmy Fallon, asks 10 ambitious creatives with wildly varied backgrounds — social media experts, a southern "momager," a toy designer, a honky-tonk bar emcee — to prove they've got the marketing skills to land major ad campaigns. It's the opportunity of a lifetime for the competitors, who've all dreamed of taking their experience to the next level. But, in addition to a seriously raised profile from appearing in a prime time TV show, you're probably wondering: What does the winner of On Brand actually *win*?

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of On Brand With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 30 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

First, a bit more about how the show works: The contestants work together as part of On Brand's pop-up agency, pitching and executing marketing campaigns for major brands including Dunkin', KitchenAid, Southwest Airlines, Captain Morgan, Marshalls, Pillsbury, SONIC, and Therabody.

The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon hosts and plays CEO, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Bozoma Saint John serves as the agency's Chief Marketing Officer, mentor, and judge. Having worked at Pepsi, Uber, and Netflix during her 25 year career, she certainly knows what she's talking about.

RELATED: The Cast of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Has Been Revealed: See the Full List

As Saint John told Fast Company, there's a lot at stake for everyone involved, and she took her job seriously.

"This has to succeed because this isn't just about whether or not this piece of work is plastered everywhere on the planet," she said. "[It's] that tension of this being entertaining and a TV show, but at the same time, it has real life consequences for budgets and careers and reputations. It's important."

Jimmy Fallon, Bozoma Saint John, and Pyper Bleu appear on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1 "Dunkin Donuts". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Contestants get to pitch and execute winning campaigns and see their work in the real world — while losing campaigns will get competitors sent home. In the end, there can only be one Innovator of the Year.

RELATED: Bozoma Saint John's Major Marketing Career, from Uber to On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Jill McVicar Nelson, Scott Murphy, Jimmy Fallon, and Bozoma Saint John appear during On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

What is the prize for winning On Brand with Jimmy Fallon? How does a $100,000 cash prize, a national magazine feature, and a sparkling new career sound to you?

The creative who bests the competition and proves their marketing prowess to both the judges and the brands will win $100,000 AND a feature in Adweek, the marketing and advertising trade magazine that recently featured Fallon himself.

They will also be named Innovator of the Year, and will receive a VIP trip to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France. Not bad for a few weeks of hard work!

RELATED: Young Jimmy Fallon's (Very) Brief Stint as a Calvin Klein Model

Sabrina Burke, Bozoma Saint John, Jimmy Fallon, and Mahiri Takai appear during On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

How to watch On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

The series premieres Tuesday, September 30 at 10/9c on NBC. Two all-new episodes will air each week: Tuesdays at 10/9c — after The Voice — and Fridays at 8/7c, streaming next-day on Peacock.