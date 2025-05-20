What Chance the Rapper Is Doing Now: Family, Kids, Career Updates

Lucia Flores-Wiseman Performs "Wish You Were Here" by Pink Floyd | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

Chance the Rapper was a Coach on Seasons 23 and 25 of The Voice.

It's good to see you, Chance!

Chance the Rapper, who was a Coach on Seasons 23 and 25 of The Voice (and a Top 12 Mentor on Season 24), returned for the Season 27 Live Finale for a special performance.

''I really love doing the show for a lot of reasons, and I think one of them is just the creative outlet that you get in collaborating with Artists, on re-imagining songs with The Voice band, which is one of the greatest bands and always has the greatest players on TV,'' he told NBC Insider during his time as a Coach.

He continued, "We’re surrounded by great Artists, being with the Coaches is inspiring, and so is the crew. Everybody’s funny! That’s the cool thing is we’re always joking around, we’re always doing some dumb stuff, and it’s like, whether you’re on camera or not on camera, there are great moments that we have.''

Here's what Chance the Rapper has been up to since leaving The Voice:

Chance the Rapper's charity work for Chicago kids

The Chicago native is all about giving back to the community that raised him through his charity SocialWorks. In December 2024, he accepted a $100,000 donation from the NHL to fund the Kings of Kingdom summer camp, where kids can learn to skate and play ball hockey.

Chance the Rapper looked amazing at the Met Gala

He attended the star-studded event as Donatella Versace's guest, in a vest once worn by legendary rapper Tupac. Speaking to Essence, he reflected on the role of fashion in self-expression, something he's also explored via his White Star line of merchandise. "I’ve always seen myself as more than just a rapper. From the beginning, I wanted to create art that goes beyond just the music—whether it’s through film, fashion, or visual art. I wanted to build a world around my music, one where the visuals, the words, and the sounds all connect to tell a bigger story," he said.

Chance the Rapper's kids

Chance has two daughters: Kensli (born September 2015) and Marli (born August 2019). "[My daughters] know I'm famous, but I don't think they know anybody else is famous, which is awesome," Chance told Voice alum Jennifer Hudson in a 2022 interview on her talk show. "They don't get impressed by anybody that I bring around, that I show them that I'm with, but they know that I sing and they like my songs, so I'm going to hold on to that while I can."

In February 2024, Chance revealed to TODAY that his daughters are following in his musical footsteps. ''They both are into music," Chance said. "Marli just got a drum kit that she's in love with. And Kensli just got a trumpet, but Kensli's been playing piano for about a year."