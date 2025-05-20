What Bryce Leatherwood Has Done Since Winning The Voice

The wildcard who went on to become the ninth and final winner from Team Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood, hasn't slowed down at all since taking home the trophy at the end of The Voice Season 22. The modern day cowboy is writing, recording, and performing every chance he gets, but of course he made time to stop by The Voice for the Season 27 Live Finale.

The 25-year-old's debut album is out now, and it's all thanks to a chance he took at the end of college. “I was like, ‘It’s either going to be landscaping, or I’m going to try to chase this dream somehow,’” Leatherwood said. “So I literally sent in a YouTube video [to The Voice], and one shot in the dark changed my life.”

Whether you're a new fan or someone who's been following his journey from the beginning, catch up on Leatherwood's latest projects, here.

Bryce Leatherwood's first album just dropped

Bryce Leatherwood performs during The Voice's live finale for Season 22. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

The Georgia native's first album, the self-titled Bryce Leatherwood, was released on May 16. “I still need to introduce myself, but at the same time, I want to put out the best songs possible. I want people to go like, once they’re done listening, 'Holy sh—, that’s a country record,'" he told American Songwriter.

“Some of the best songs fall out of the sky,” he continued, adding, “All the songs that I wrote took, like, less than an hour and a half. It felt natural, and it felt like me, and you didn’t have to try to, you know, work around it.”

And of course, he took all the lessons he learned on The Voice into the project. “I mean, the reality is, with a show like that, you’re just in front of 7 million people a night, it’s pretty wild. So you build up pretty thick skin doing that,” he said, explaining, “I think what it taught me the most is just, you know, I can do it on any stage...No matter how big, I can do it. And it was definitely a confidence boost.”

See Bryce Leatherwood on tour

He seemingly never puts the mic down! Since winning The Voice, Leatherwood has played The Grande Ole Opry multiple times. On May 14, Leatherwood performed his song "In Lieu of Flowers" TODAY, and now he's hitting the road in the American South. Check out his upcoming tour dates here.

