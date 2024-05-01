We're willing to bet there's gonna be a lotta betting on the 150th annual Run for the Roses.

Who Could Win the 2024 Kentucky Derby? Here Are the Latest Odds

What are the odds the average joe is going to put a friendly (or not) wager on the Kentucky Derby (airing May 4 on NBC and Peacock) this year? Well, if we’re looking at recent history, pretty darn good.

According to USA Today, the past two Kentucky Derbys have generated record sums, continuing a trend of growing action year after year. The 2022 Derby broke the previous record with $179 million in tracked wagering (keep in mind, most bookies probably aren't disclosing their numbers), and the 2023 Run for the Roses crushed that with $188.7 million. There were actually 14 total races held at Churchill Downs last Derby Day, all of which set another staggering record with $288.7 million in total wagers.

RELATED: 2024 Kentucky Derby: Traditions, food, drinks and other iconic customs for Derby Day

With last year’s winning horse, Mage, paying 15-1 odds, a lot of people probably went home happy. But, if you’re a gambler, you’re probably already looking to this year’s Derby, the 150th annual running of America’s oldest continuously held major sporting event (along with its sibling race the Kentucky Oaks). So what are the current odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby? Let’s take a closer look.

What Are the Odds for This Year’s Kentucky Derby?

Fans cheer as they watch race 1 prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

According to NBC Sports, at 5-2, Fierceness is the odds-on favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing’s illustrious Triple Crown (along with the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes). And that’s despite the Todd Pletcher-trained horse having to start from Gate 17, a post from which no Derby winner has ever won, and only three have even finished in the money.

But with the majority of the Derby’s record $5 million purse going to the winner, you can bet your bottom dollar Fierceness is going to have a fierce battle to the finish line. Indeed, the Florida Derby winner will have a full field of talented three-year-olds to contend with, including other primary contenders Sierra Leone (3-1), Catching Freedom (8-1), Forever Young (10-1), and Just a Touch (10-1).

RELATED: The 2024 Kentucky Derby: What to Know About the 150th Run For the Roses

Of course, primary contenders aren’t the only contenders, and the biggest longshots to win the Kentucky Derby are currently Epic Ride, West Saratoga, Grand Mo the First, and Society Man, who are all currently looking at 50-1 odds.

For a full list of current, updated odds, head over to NBC Sports.

How to Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Nyquist, ridden by Mario Gutierrez, and Gun Runner, ridden by Florent Geroux, come out of the fourth turn during the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The post-time for the 150th Kentucky Derby is at approximately 6:45P ET on Saturday, May 4. But there’s plenty of racing (and gallantry) to see before that, as coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 2:30P ET. You can also stream the Kentucky Derby live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the biggest events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.