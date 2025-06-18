Why Mel B Has Such Strong Opinions About Wes-P on the Latest AGT

The two came face-to-face once again during the fourth round of Season 20 Auditions.

With their somewhat similar monikers, you'd think Wes-P and Mel B. might get along. But naming conventions is where the commonalities begin and end for the novelty Act and the former Spice Girl.

On America's Got Talent, Mel B. was nothing but dismayed to see Japanese comedian, Wes-P, take the stage, recognizing him immediately, and not because of his massive TikTok following. She's seen him before on previous iterations of the show, and given him the X buzzer both times.

Wes-P — whose Act includes tricks like placing a tablecloth on top of his naked body, then teacups on top of the tablecloth, then inelegantly removing the cloth and leaving the saucers covering himself — first auditioned for AGT in Season 13. Judges Mel B., Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell gave him the buzzer; only Howie Mandel voted Yes.

Wes-P appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Somehow, he ended up in the draft pool for AGT: Fantasy League, and was drafted onto Team Simon. Again, his first performance was immediately buzzed by returning Judge Mel B., though by this time he'd won over Cowell, who gave him a standing ovation.

What happened when Wes-P returned to AGT

The moment he appeared on stage during the fourth day of Season 20 Auditions, Mel B. muttered a curse under her breath. Beaming, Cowell told him, "I'm so happy you're back."

"This is the 20th anniversary of AGT. When I heard that Mel B., you're coming back, I signed up for you," Wes-P told his favorite Judge, who was not at all flattered by the admission. For his Act, he used a blow dryer attached to his hips to move a ping pong ball through some plastic hoops, and it hit the ground almost immediately. Yep, he got an X from Mel B.

Undeterred, he brought Mel B. on stage for his big finish, telling her how much he loved him as he lay down, naked, under a red table cloth with cups and saucers on top. "I have to pull it? Are you joking?" she asked him. He started to count down from three but she insisted, "Wait! Wait...wait." Finally, she did pull the material, revealing a sign on his stomach that read "Welcome back Mel B!" but by that time she was already on her way off the stage.

Back at the Judges' table, Cowell wondered, "I don't get why you don't like him, Mel," to which she responded, "Are you kidding me?" Sofía Vergara saw both sides but ultimately wasn't impressed. "Sorry, I love you!" she told Wes-P after voting No. Still, he left the stage with the ultimate compliment as Host Terry Crews called him "AGT royalty."