Emma Stone Met Her Husband on the Set of SNL's Classic "Wells for Boys" Sketch

Directed by Dave McCary, the pretape is a love letter to all the sensitive, creative sons out there.

Certain Saturday Night Live sketches hold a dual cultural significance, for both their comedic brilliance and the creative names behind it. Season 42's "Wells For Boys" stands among them — and it's also fair to call it a literally life-changing SNL entry, in that it altered the fates of Host Emma Stone and the sketch's director, Dave McCary, in 2016. They are now husband and wife, after meeting on set at SNL.

Written by Jeremy Beiler and actor, Color Theories playwright, and former SNL writer Julio Torres — who also wrote Ryan Gosling's "Papyrus" sketch, as well as its Season 49 sequel — "Wells for Boys" is a commercial for a new, hyper-niche Fisher Price toy for sensitive little boys who "just long to be understood."

"Wells for sensitive boys to wish upon, confide in, reflect by," the voiceover (Season 42 cast member Cicely Strong) says. "Some boys live unexamined lives, but this one's heart is full of questions." Stone plays the adorable child actor's mother.

"It's weird. I don't get it," another little boy in a backwards baseball cap says.

"That's because it's not for you," the Oscar-winning Bugonia star leans down to hiss at him. "Because you have everything. Everything is for you! And this one thing is for him!"

Slightly surreal and surprisingly tender, "Wells for Boys" was partly inspired by Beiler and Torres' own childhoods.

SNL's "Wells for Boys" was inspired by Julio Torres' childhood "well"

When Torres spoke to Seth Meyers for the Late Night podcast in 2017, he revealed he actually made himself a kind of well as a boy in El Salvador.

"I had, when I was a little kid, this giant empty, like, pot for a plant that I would sort of run my fingers around and I would pretend it was a well,” Torres told Meyers. “And there would always be like, rainwater collected at the bottom of it, and I just loved it so much.”

Emma Stone during the "Wells for Boys" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 17 Episode 12 on December 3, 2016. Photo: Becky Vu/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In "Wells for Boys," the narrator assures that "he'll grow up to have a wildly passionate and successful creative life. But not just yet." Torres told Vulture, "I think that came from me reassuring my parents in the past, because I know that my father was so very worried that I would never come out of my mother’s skirt and never be a functional person. So this was sort of like, 'It’ll be fine but not for awhile. You have to just wait.'"

Julio Torres at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 5, 2019 in Season 11, Episode 2. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Those who found the sketch relatable included those who were actually making it at at the time. "Someone on set, I don’t remember who it was, but she just grabbed out arm and said, 'Thank you. I have a sensitive boy,'" Beiler told Vulture.

"I felt fortunate to be at SNL because if you have something that you’re personally struggling with, you can turn it to a sketch that’s actually funny," Beiler added. "It’s a special place."

Dave McCary directed Emma Stone in "Wells for Boys"

First aired during Five-Timer Stone's third hosting stint in 2016, the actress got to know McCary, who wrote and directed on the show from 2014-2022. Like Scarlett Johansson, Stone likely had no idea she was meeting her future husband on set at the time.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary married in September 2020, and welcomed their first child, daughter Louise Jean. "It’s a clichéd thing to say, but it changes everything. And simplifies everything," Stone told Vogue, of how becoming a mother affects her career.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend SNL50: The Red Carpet on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/NBC

Stone and McCary have both continued to have a creative relationship with Julio Torres, too: Through the couple's company, Fruit Tree, they've been producers on Torres's 2023 film, Problemista, and his sketch series Fantasma, which Stone has also appeared in.