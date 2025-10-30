Where to Watch No. 23 USC vs. Nebraska: Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC & Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

College football is the name of the game on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, when the Nebraska Cornhuskers host the No. 23-ranked USC Trojans in a Big Ten Saturday Night matchup under the lights on the Huskers’ home turf.

The second of two featured Big Ten football matchups on NBC and Peacock this weekend, the USC-Nebraska battle has been hyped for weeks as a “blackout” date on the Nebraska home calendar — which means the Cornhuskers will be sporting bespoke, all-black uniforms while fans ramp up the intimidation factor in an all-black home showing at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

How can you catch the action this weekend on Big Ten Saturday Night? Keep scrolling for all you need to know!

USC vs. Nebraska: How to watch Big Ten Saturday Night college football on NBC and Peacock

Heinrich Haarberg #10 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs for a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo: Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The USC Trojans (5-2, 3-1 in conference) will make the long trek to Cornhusker country to face Nebraska (6-2, 3-2 in conference) in a prime time Big Ten Saturday Night college football contest on Saturday, November 1. Both pregame coverage and the game itself will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show will get the action started at 7 p.m. ET, followed by a game kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Big Ten College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, plus college football insider Nicole Auerbach.

The USC-Nebraska game is the second of two Big Ten college football contests playing out across NBC and Peacock on November 1. Earlier that same day, Rutgers will travel to Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini in a daytime matchup that kicks off at 12 p.m. ET.

What to know about the USC vs. Nebraska "blackout" college football game

Kameryn Fountain, #1, of the USC Trojans during a college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on September 27, 2025 at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL. Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With its only two losses against then-No. 23 Illinois and No. 12 Notre Dame, USC is still hanging onto hope for a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff — if, that is, they can win every remaining game on their schedule for the rest of the regular season.

Step one in that process comes Saturday against Nebraska, a team whose six wins so far have come against arguably easier competition. The Cornhuskers lost 30-27 to the same Michigan Wolverines team that USC soundly defeated 31-13 back on October 11, and have an additional loss (by a score of 24-6) against unranked Minnesota.

Even in defeat, USC QB Jayden Maiava hasn’t passed for fewer than 234 yards in a game all season long. So far this season, he’s thrown for an impressive 2,180 yards and 15 touchdowns, all but validating head coach Lincoln Riley’s decision — right before USC’s game against Nebraska a year ago — to hand him the starting QB reins over former Trojan QB Miller Moss.

Long a cornerstone of the proud football culture in Lincoln, Nebraska’s defense did look strong at the start of the current college football season, but has since shown plenty of vulnerability — even when Nebraska is winning. In recent weeks, the Huskers have had to outscore Michigan State, Maryland, and Northwestern (while losing outright to Minnesota) in games where no Nebraska opponent has been held to under 24 points. And with Maiava bringing the high-scoring Trojans to town this weekend, the Nebraska D will likely face one of its toughest tests of the season; perhaps the hype of the "blackout" game will help raise the intensity level.

Maiava has multiple offensive weapons to choose from, with RBs King Miller and Waymond Jordan alternately putting up game-leading numbers throughout the season. That versatility also applies to the Trojans’ receiving unit: Wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane each have multiple 100+ yard games under their belts this season.

USC will arrive in Lincoln this Saturday all rested and recovered after a much-needed bye week — which they’ll definitely need, since few road-game environments can match Nebraska at home in full blackout mode. Add in a chilly kickoff forecast that won’t exactly feel cozy by the Trojans’ Southern-Cal standards, and we might just have the makings of a back-and-forth Big Ten slugfest that epitomizes what college football should feel like on an autumn Saturday night.

