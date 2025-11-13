How to Watch No. 1 Ohio State vs. UCLA: Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC & Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The top-ranked Buckeyes play host to the Bruins under the prime time college football lights on NBC and Peacock this weekend.

With only three weeks left in the college football regular season, the nation’s top-ranked team is getting the biggest of prime time TV stages this weekend — and it’s all happening on NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night.

The College Football Playoffs No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes play host to the UCLA Bruins on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, rekindling a seldom-played east-to-west matchup that’s set to become a whole lot more common after the Bruins’ recent entry into the Big Ten Conference. Despite their deep histories and rich college football traditions, Ohio State and UCLA have only played each other nine times in the past. Overall, the series is deadlocked in a 4-4-1 tie — a stalemate that’s poised to be broken this weekend.

How can you catch the game on Saturday? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know!

UCLA vs. Ohio State: How to watch Big Ten Saturday Night college football on NBC and Peacock

UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Eugene Brooks (55) blocks for UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) during a run in a college football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers played on November 8, 2025 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. Photo: John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) will welcome the UCLA Bruins (3-6) to Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, November 15 in this week’s featured Big Ten college football contest on NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night. Kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night crew of Noah Eagle (play by play), Todd Blackledge (analysis), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines) will be on the call, with expert rules analysis from Terry McAulay. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with the Big Ten College Countdown studio show on both NBC and Peacock.

What to know about the UCLA vs. Ohio State college football game

Julian Sayin, #10, of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs outside of the pocket during game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 11, 2025 at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois; Jeremiah Smith, #4, of the Ohio State Buckeyes before the snap against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images; John Fisher/Getty Images

Thanks to a 56-6 thrashing against the Indiana Hoosiers on October 25, UCLA already knows what it’s like to fall to the nation’s current No. 2-ranked team. Now the Bruins get the unenviable task of going head-to-head against Ohio State, a team that’s been perched at the very top of the college football rankings ever since the Buckeyes claimed the top spot by toppling the previous No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns in the season’s opening weekend.

Under head coach Ryan Day, the Buckeyes have offensive firepower and plenty of it, led by freshman QB (and Heisman Trophy contender) Julian Sayin and standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. But Ohio State’s real strength this season has been an incredibly efficient defense. The Buckeyes haven’t allowed any opponent more than 16 points in any game this season — and most of their lopsided wins have come via double-digit blowouts, including two perfect-game shutouts.

UCLA has had a turbulent season, having fired former head coach DeShaun Foster after a trio of season-opening losses and replacing him with interim head coach Tim Skipper. The Bruins began showing signs of life after the big coaching change, posting consecutive wins against in-conference foes (including a big October 4 win against Penn State) before stumbling in back-to-back losses against Indiana (in a blowout) and Nebraska (by a much closer 28-21 margin).

UCLA should be able to make some offensive headway thanks to the strong passing arm of Bruins QB Nico Iamaleava — though against an Ohio State D that boasts tons of NFL-ready talent (including Caleb Downs, perhaps the nation’s best safety), it’ll be tough sledding for the Bruins to keep pace against a balanced Buckeyes squad that has both the talent and the scheme to make the most of every offensive possession. But on any given Saturday night, anything can happen!

