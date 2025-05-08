Peacock's Older, Hotter Wiser: Trailer, Premiere Date & Everything to Know

Making it to Hollywood is the dream of many aspiring comedians. Typically, that's meant in more of a career-goals kind of way. But in the upcoming Peacock series Older Hotter Wiser, it's the process of physically getting to Hollywood that's a problem, as the cross country road trip that seemed like a good idea at the time just might be a disaster.

Older Hotter Wiser, a seven-episode miniseries created by and starring comedian Serena Kerrigan, makes its debut exclusively on Peacock this month. Before the show hits the road, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming series, including a new trailer.

What is Older Hotter Wiser about?

The series follows Kerrigan as a comedian heading from New York to Los Angeles for a big career opportunity. When she and her boyfriend (Felix Levine) attempt to drive across the country, mishaps ensue — like pumping a car full of diesel fuel because it's "like the jeans," unwittingly breaking down the car in the process. As the trip continues, detours and all, old mistakes from her past start to resurface, and she starts to question just how much the online public-facing persona she carefully crafted matches up with who she really is and what she really wants. To quote the official synopsis, "She’s older, hotter, and on the verge of something big. But is she finally wiser?"

Check out the trailer for Older Hotter Wiser

A trailer for the show, which previews some of the hurdles the duo encounters in their cross-country road trip (self-inflicted or otherwise), debuted on May 1. You can watch it above.

When does Older Hotter Wiser premiere?

Older Hotter Wiser, which consists of seven episodes that are each roughly 12 minutes long, will premiere on Peacock on May 19. All seven episodes will be available to stream on that date.

Who is Serena Kerrigan?

Serena Kerrigan is an upcoming comedian and actor. She was born on March 22, 1994, and when she was younger she had voice roles in the Dora the Explorer spin-off Go, Diego! Go! In the years since, she has had a comedy career and an growing online presence. Older Hotter Wiser is her biggest and most-prominent project so far.

Older Hotter Wiser is part of Peacock's Emerging Artists Series

Older Hotter Wiser is one of four shows, all premiering on May 19, that are part of Peacock's Emerging Artists Series, as Kerrigan and her three other creators worked with an NBCUniversal initiative meant to foster the next generation of creators. The other series are The Warehouse Phase, about a musician who unexpectedly gets propelled into stardom; The Kouncil, about a woman living alone for the first time who relies on her personified inner council of voices in her head; and People Like Me, about a guy learning to embrace life's unpredictability.

Stream Older Hotter Wiser, along with the other shows in Peacock's Emerging Artists Series, exclusively on Peacock on May 19.