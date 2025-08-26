Nick Jonas, Steve Martin, and Kelly on A Song Together? Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson | NBC

Explore the untold stories behind one of America’s most notorious serial killers when the new limited series lands on Peacock on October 16.

Watch the Terrifying New Trailer for Peacock’s Limited Series Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

For almost half a century, the chilling case of serial killer John Wayne Gacy has held a terrifying grip on pop culture’s dark side, fueling questions over how the notorious murderer managed to carry on business as usual within his community while claiming so many innocent lives.

Now Peacock is exploring those questions and more in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, a limited series landing on the platform in October. A brand-new trailer for the 8-episode scripted series has just arrived — and through the eyes of Gacy’s victims, their families, and the law enforcement who ultimately would stop him — it builds on the slow-boil, sinister tension of Peacock’s previous first-look teaser from July.

Watch the chilling new trailer for Peacock's Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Charming and funny to outside acquaintances, Gacy maintained a disarming presence among neighbors and locals even as he continued to hide his profoundly dark secret for years. “He had a good, All-American job. Was a community leader,” teases Peacock. “He even volunteered to entertain sick kids... while dressed as a clown.”

Gacy was executed for his crimes in 1994. But across a multi-year serial murder spree from 1972-1978, he kidnapped and killed 33 victims in secret and completely unsuspected — all while going about everyday life in his Illinois community, while his victims’ dead bodies lay buried in a crawl space beneath his home.

As the tense new trailer effectively illustrates, Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy goes far beyond a basic scary-tale exploration of the murders themselves. The Peacock-exclusive series “peels back the twisted layers of Gacy’s life while weaving in heartrending stories of his victims; exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities, and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror,” as Peacock teases.

When will Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy stream on Peacock?

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy will stream exclusively on Peacock on October 16. All 8 episodes of the limited series will arrive on the platform ready to binge all at once.

In addition to Severance and Dead Ringers veteran Michael Chernus in the role of Gacy himself, Devil in Disguise also stars an ensemble cast of series regulars including Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), James Badge Dale (Savant, 1923), Michael Angarano (Oppenheimer, This Is Us), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us, Mercy), and Marin Ireland (The Irishman, The Umbrella Academy). Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death, The Girl From Plainville) serves as the series’ showrunner, writer, and co-executive producer.

For even more background detail on the infamous Gacy case, the dramatic 2021 docu-series John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise is also available to stream on Peacock now.

First looks pics from Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Harold Piest (Greg Bryk) and Elizabeth Piest (Marin Ireland) appear on John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Bill Knuckle (Chris Sullivan) and Sam Amirante (Michael Angarano) appear on John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise Season 1 Episode 7. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

John Wayne Gacy (Michael Chernus) and Sam Amirante (Michael Angarano) appear on John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Sam Amirante (Michael Angarano) appears on John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Billy Carroll (Max Mattern) and Dale Landingin (Brayden Raqueño) appear on John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise Season 1 Episode 5. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Det. Allen Fanholm (Ted Dykstra), Rafael Tovar (Gabriel Luna), Det. Michael Albrecht (Hamish Allan-Headley), and Joe Kozenczak (James Badge Dale) appear on John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Sam Stapleton (Etienne Kellici) and Randy Riffett (Finaly Wojtak-Hissong) appear on John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Det. Allen Fanholm (Ted Dykstra) and Rafael Tovar (Gabriel Luna) appear on John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

