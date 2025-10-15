St. Denis Medical Season 2 Trailer: A Horse in the Hospital & a Guest Star Preview

Grumpy Doctor Tells It Like It Is | St. Denis Medical | NBC

Joyce has made some changes in this first look at the NBC comedy's second season, which includes a peek at guest star Kristen Schaal's character.

St. Denis Medical isn't horsing around when it returns on November 3 — unless you count the literal horse wandering the hospital's halls.

The NBC comedy's Season 2 trailer has arrived, and hospital administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has a lot to catch us up on since the end of the first season. She's made some changes — including bringing in the therapy animal — in her quest to make improvements, and she thinks she's on the right track.

"We are on our way to St. Denis 2.0," she says, as footage reveals the hospital staff looking happier than ever.

Sure, the horse is pooping everywhere, surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson) is using ChatGPT to tell "yo mama" jokes, and there are geese taking over the parking lot, but that's just a typical day. Matt (Mekki Leeper) might have even found a new way to defeat Bruce's antics, and it involves his tongue.

Kristen Schaal pops up in the St. Denis Medical Season 2 trailer

The trailer even offers a sneak peek at Bob's Burgers star Kristen Schaal's guest starring role. The 30 Rock alum will play Ashley, a bookish sci-fi enthusiast whose character has a "meet-cute with an unexpected member of the St. Denis family."

Kristen Schaal attends FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" Los Angeles FYC Event at Disney FYC House at the DGA Theater on June 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Schaal isn't the only guest star checking into the hospital this season. Love Island host Ariana Madix will be appearing as Dr. Emerson, while Season 7 islander Jeremiah Brown will show up as Jeff, the roommate of a patient.

Expect to see Lauren Lapkus, Tim Baltz, Lauren Weedman, and Frankie Quiñones show up this season as well.

How did St. Denis Medical Season 1 end, again?

Season 1 ended with Joyce receiving a huge donation to the hospital and finding herself inundated with requests from department heads for various upgrades. She eventually decided to use the money for a birthing center and expanded family care unit. Catch up with all of St. Denis Medical Season 1 on Peacock anytime.

In Season 2, Joyce is overwhelmed with the new responsibilities that come with her donation, while her employees navigate staff shortages, office conflicts, and their own personal lives. McLendon-Covey, Lawson, and Leeper star alongside David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Kahyun Kim, and Kaliko Kauahi.

