Peacock's Trailer for The Paper Introduces Oscar Martinez's Wacky New Coworkers

Domhnall Gleeson plays a hopeful newspaper editor hoping to inspire his team — and one employee is NOT pleased to see the crew who used to film at Dunder Mifflin.

Meet the staff of the Toledo Truth Teller.

Peacock has released the trailer for The Paper, a new comedy set in the same universe as The Office, and it introduces a new cast of colorful characters (including a couple that Michael Scott would get along with). In it, we meet Ned Samson, an Ohio newspaper's optimistic new editor-in-chief, and his team — which includes a familiar face.

As we learn at the top of the trailer, it's been "several years" since a documentary crew followed Jim Halpert and his Scranton coworkers, and they've found a new subject. As it turns out, that subject is also paper-related.

"Enervate sells products made of paper: Toilet tissue, toilet seat protectors," a Truth Teller employee (Tim Key) says of their parent company in a voiceover, as we see him awkwardly interact with the staff. "And local newspapers," he adds, over footage of garbage being scraped off a folded-up Truth Teller issue.

The Paper was co-created by Greg Daniels, the creator of hit shows including the U.S. version of The Office and Parks and Recreation, and Michael Koman (Nathan For You). Daniels and Koman serve as co-showrunners and co-executive producers, with Daniels directing the September 4 premiere episode.

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) and Nicole (Ramona Young) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

The Office's Oscar is furious in Peacock's new The Paper trailer

One glamorous team member (Sabrina Impacciatore, best known for her Emmy-nominated role in The White Lotus Season 2), shows off one of her hard-hitting articles, "You Won't Believe How Much Ben Affleck Tipped His Limo Driver." And in an intro meeting, results are very mixed when Ned asks who among them has "actually written for a paper before."

But another coworker has been around the block a few times, at least when it comes to being a documentary subject. "Not again," Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) tells the camera. Watch the new trailer for The Paper above.

The Paper premieres on Peacock on September 4

Peacock will drop the first four episodes of The Paper on September 4, so you can start bingeing right away. Two new episodes will air every Thursday through September 25.

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) and Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

Also executive-producing are co-creators of the original UK Office Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille).

The hilarious cast includes Domnhall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore

Starring alongside Gleeson and Impacciatore are Chelsea Frei (Poker Face), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal, Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops, A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us, Unfrosted), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever, Legends of Tomorrow), Tim Key (The Witchfinder, This Time with Alan Partridge), and Office alum Oscar Nuñez.

Barry (Duane Shepard Sr.) and Oscar (Oscar Nunez) appear in The Paper Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

Watch The Paper starting September 4, only on Peacock.