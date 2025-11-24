How to Watch the Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Cup Game: NBA on NBC

The week of Thanksgiving marks the final week of group play in the 2025 NBA Cup, and fortunately for us, NBC has a pair of can't miss in-season tournament games as part of the NBA on NBC's Coast 2 Coast Tuesday programming.

The November 25th doubleheader will end in Los Angeles, but it begins in Philadelphia, where the 76ers are set to take on the Magic in what promises to be a clash of two very promising Eastern Conference teams, who could very well meet again in the playoffs if they play their cards right. Let's take a closer look at the matchup.

How can you watch the Magic vs. 76ers NBA Cup game on NBC and Peacock? Tuesday night, November 25, the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers NBA Cup 2025 game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET live on NBC and Peacock, from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The game will immediately be followed by the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at 11 p.m. ET, also live on NBC and Peacock.

What is the in-season tournament, the NBA Cup?

Launched in the 2023-2024 season, the NBA Cup is the league's in-season tournament, meant to inject added excitement and rewards into the first half of the NBA season, when the league is competing with football for viewers. A drawing at the start of the Cup breaks the league's 30 teams into six groups of five teams each. Then, each team spends roughly one month playing "Cup Night" regular season games against the other four teams in their group. The "Cup Night" games are distinguished by special uniforms, as well as special NBA Cup courts for each team, so it's easy to tell when you've found a Cup Night game.

At the end of the four-game run of "group play," the six teams with the best records in Cup games, along with one wild card team from each conference, are placed into "knockout rounds," including four quarterfinal games on December 9 and December 10, two semifinal games on December 13, and finally a Championship Game on December 16. The semifinals and the championship will be played in Las Vegas, and the winner of the Cup gets a trophy and a hefty cash prize.

What to expect from NBA on NBC's Magic vs. 76ers game on Tuesday, November 25

This is a pretty evenly matched contest, with the Sixers' home court advantage giving them a slight favorite. So far this season both teams have similar records, placing them in playoff contention, though not quite on the level of, say, the Pistons or the Raptors. There's a solid start here with both teams, and the NBA Cup is bound to draw some standout performances on Tuesday night. Plus, the Sixers won the first matchup between these teams this season on October 27, so expect the Magic to be on the hunt to even the score.

They'll have a hard road getting there, though, because Philly's got one of the best blocks-per-game averages in the league, making for a solid defense in the paint. They've also got one of the league's best scorers and best three-point shooters in Tyrese Maxey, so Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and the rest of the Magic will have their work cut out for them.