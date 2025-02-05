WATCH: Scarlett Johansson in First Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer: "Survival is a Long Shot..."

The all-out dinosaur action is back and better than ever in the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh film entry in the prehistoric franchise director Steven Spielberg kicked off more than 30 years ago.

Set five years after the events of Dominion, Rebirth tells a completely new story with brand-new characters — courtesy of OG Jurassic Park screenwriter, David Koepp. Gareth Edwards, known for Monsters and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, helmed the blockbuster title, which is set to take a bite out of the big screen this July.

Watch the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth

The MCU's erstwhile Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, headlines the adventure as Zora Bennett, a hardened mercenary leading an expedition to collect priceless dino-DNA from the largest creatures across land, sea, and air on behalf of a that may or may not help humanity in some way (a major pharmaceutical company is funding the expedition so you do the math). "Jurassic Park happening early in my career was really a tutorial in telling a science-based story," Koepp told SYFY WIRE in 2020. "And obviously, I had Michael Crichton’s genius book to work from."

He had Crichton's book on hand once again for this project, recently teasing that he was able to adapt a scene from the novel that he wasn't able to get onscreen for Jurassic Park or The Lost World. In true Jurassic fashion, this new installment takes place on a remote tropical island (per Vanity Fair, it's the site of InGen's original research lab); a place where the last-remaining dinosaurs exist once the rest began to die off from their inability to adapt to the planet's modern-day climate.

“These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work," producer Frank Marshall told VF. "There’s some mutations in there. “They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different.”

Who stars in Jurassic World Rebirth?

In addition to Johansson, Jurassic World Rebirth features the talents of Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali (Green Book) as Zora's trusted team leader, Kincaid; Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Companion) as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs; Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Reuben Delgado, patriarch of the shipwrecked family; Luna Blaise (Manifest) David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as the members of Reuben’s family; and Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool) as members of Zora and Krebs' crew.

Any bets on who gets eaten first? Our money's on the Big Pharma guy, who strikes us as the Donald Gennaro of this movie.

When does the new Jurassic World movie come out?

Jurassic World Rebirth stomps into theaters Wednesday, July 2 — just in time for the long Independence Day weekend.

Steven Spielberg serves as an executive producer on the movie with Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producers.