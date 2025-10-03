Experiment Proves How You Can Get Something for Nothing | The Irrational | NBC

Who’s ready for a day (or two!) at the races? As the 2025 horse racing schedule rounds its final leg, all eyes are on this year’s Breeders’ Cup, the traditionally-regarded finale each year of the Thoroughbred racing season.

Leading up to NBC Sports' coverage of the main Breeders’ Cup event on October 31 and November 1, there’s a full slate of racing on tap this weekend on NBC, CNBC, and Peacock — all to narrow the field for the final domestic berths into the upcoming Breeders’ Cup World Championships. If you want to know how to watch, you can bet we’ve got the details — so keep scrolling for everything you need to know!

How to watch the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In

NBC Sports’ coverage of the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” this weekend marks the finale of its 12th season presenting the series, and it’s all unfolding live from Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock, featuring the $1.25 million Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes (G1), the $650,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1), and the $400,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes (G2) — all held at Keeneland.

Nyquist, ridden by Mario Gutierrez, and Gun Runner, ridden by Florent Geroux, come out of the fourth turn during the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Sunday continues the coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET with the $650,000 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes (G1) and the $400,000 Castle & Key Bourbon Stakes (G2). NBC and Peacock will present both Sunday races, with a coverage team featuring host Britney Eurton, analysts Randy Moss, and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey (winner of 15 Breeders’ Cup races, including five victories in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic). NBC Sports’ Chief Data Analyst Steve Kornacki, handicapper Matt Bernier, and reporter Nick Luck also will be on site in Lexington.

In addition to bringing its own exciting action to the turf, this weekend’s Challenge Series racing comes with literal high stakes as the thoroughbred world wends its way toward the October 31 start of the 42nd Breeders’ Cup. The final domestic berths into this year’s Breeders’ Cup will be awarded throughout this weekend’s races, and the main event itself — the Breeders’ Cup World Championships from Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California — will be broadcast live across NBC, USA, and Peacock from October 31 through November 1.

How to subscribe to Peacock

Alongside presenting oodles of NFL, NBA, and college football action, NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series. Peacock delivers a season-long menu of thoroughbred racing that often can’t be seen anywhere else, including partnering coverage with NBC for this year’s 42nd Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

