How to Watch Texas A&M at Notre Dame: College Football on NBC and Peacock

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) runs with the ball during the college football game against the University of Miami Hurricanes on August 31, 2025 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL; Marcel Reed #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies warms up prior to the game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field on August 30, 2025 in College Station, Texas.

Can the Fighting Irish make it two in a row against an SEC foe looking for some payback?

They’re ranked, they’re ready, and they’re set to kick off Saturday, September 13 in a huge early-season matchup of traditional college football powers. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are hosting the Texas A&M Aggies in one of the biggest games in all of Week 3... and it’s all set to unfold live in prime time on NBC and Peacock.

The Fighting Irish went on the road to best Texas A&M last season, coming away from the Aggies’ raucous Kyle Field with full bragging rights over the SEC conference foe. It was an early sign of where the Irish were headed last year; as football fans know, Notre Dame would go on to a 14-2 record on their path through the playoffs, before finally falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship game.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame: How to watch the college football game on NBC and Peacock

CJ Carr #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws the ball during the 94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 12, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana.

This year, Texas A&M is the visiting team as the Aggies travel to South Bend on Saturday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET to face the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. The game will be broadcast on NBC and simulcast live on Peacock, kicking off NBC Sports’ 35th season as the exclusive home of all Notre Dame regular-season home football games.

On the call for Saturday’s matchup will be the NBC Sports Notre Dame coverage crew: Dan Hicks (play-by-play) and Jason Garrett (analysis) will call the game from the broadcast booth, with Zora Stephenson walking the sidelines to bring viewers live updates as the on-the-field action unfolds.

What to know about the Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame game

Head Coach Marcus Freeman on the sidelines with his team during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on January 2, 2021.

Coming into this week’s matchup after being idle in Week 2, Notre Dame has only one game under its belt so far this season. The Irish enter Saturday’s contest as the nation’s No. 8-ranked team by the Associated Press — hardly much of a tumble from their preseason No. 6 ranking. Credit an ambitious Notre Dame schedule: Their one and only game of the still-young 2025 season was a close loss on the road to a quality ranked opponent, with the Irish falling 27-24 to the Miami Hurricanes in a thrilling Week 1 effort that was decided late by a Miami field goal.

Under head coach Marcus Freeman, redshirt freshman QB CJ Carr is leading the Irish into Saturday’s game for only his second college-career start. He showed plenty of poise in a hostile environment as Notre Dame came up just short against Miami — but he’ll have an experienced asset in returning RB Jeremiyah Love, who stepped up big when it counted in last year’s win over Texas A&M. That said, the running game looked a little anemic against Miami’s stingy defense, with Love and RB Jadarian Price combining for only 78 yards overall. Through the air, watch for Carr to target a go-to tandem of wide receivers: returning standout WR Jaden Greathouse and explosive Virginia transfer WR Malachi Fields.

Led by second-year head coach Mike Elko, the No. 16-ranked Aggies are no doubt on the hunt for a little payback after last season’s home loss to the Irish. The Texas A&M offense has looked sharp in its first two blowout wins to start the 2025 season, putting up 40-plus points in consecutive home games against the University of Texas at San Antonio (Week 1) and Utah State (Week 2). A&M’s defense has shown flashes of toughness this season, though each of its first two opponents managed to hang at least 22 points on the Aggies. Watch for Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed to go long downfield with gifted wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Carver — especially if the ground game behind returning RB Le’Veon Moss gets going early.

