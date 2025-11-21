Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Rams’ Matthew Stafford squares off against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs in an SNF battle between NFC division-leading teams.

It’s a big battle of NFC division leaders this weekend on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head west to take on the red-hot Los Angeles Rams in a Week 12 NFL contest.

The Rams are on a five-game winning streak and sit at the top of their hyper-competitive NFC West Division; while the Bucs have dropped three of their past four games yet remain in command of a somewhat weaker NFC South Division. How can you catch the game this Sunday? Keep on scrolling for all you need to know!

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football? The Los Angeles Rams (8-2) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) in a Sunday Night Football matchup of NFC leaders on Sunday, November 23. Kickoff time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from the Rams’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with the game broadcast live on both NBC and Peacock.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass during play against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On the call for Sunday’s game is the venerable SNF broadcast crew, including Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline), plus Terry McAulay with expert rules analysis. And as always, NBC Sports will set the pregame stage from back in the studio with Football Night in America beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

What to watch for in the Buccaneers vs. Rams Sunday Night Football game

Two top NFC teams; two great NFL quarterbacks — what more can you really ask for in a Sunday Night Football storyline to put an exclamation point on the NFL’s Week 12?

Super Bowl-winning Rams QB Matthew Stafford has looked like his veteran self throughout the 2025 regular season, claiming one of the season’s only two victories against the red hot Indianapolis Colts while also leading the Rams through their current five-game winning streak. The Rams appear to be building momentum just as the season kicks into its back half, notching their two most recent wins against stiff back-to-back competition (San Francisco and Seattle) from right within their own NFC West Division.

QB Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay, meanwhile, hold the edge in their NFC South Division, though that’s slightly less to boast about thanks to a softer competitive field — and, more concerningly, the Bucs’ recent run of adversity against some of the toughest teams on their schedule. Tampa Bay has lost three of their last four games, including a high-scoring affair on the road against Buffalo last weekend that saw Mayfield post his third-lowest passing yardage total of the season.

If the Bucs can escape Los Angeles with a Sunday Night Football win this weekend, at least the rest of their season looks promising. Barring unexpected curveballs, Tampa Bay won’t face another regular-season NFL opponent that can match the Rams’ winning record. But with games yet to come against all three of their in-division rivals (Carolina, Atlanta, and New Orleans), Mayfield and the Buccaneers will still have to keep their foot on the gas to remain in the playoff-picture driver’s seat.

